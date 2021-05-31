Students in England call for 30% Covid discount on tuition fees | universities





University students in England are offering to accept higher interest rates on their loans in exchange for an immediate 2,700 reduction in tuition fees as compensation for the disruption of their education caused by the Covid pandemic. A group of student unions led by the London School of Economics and the University of Sheffield have written to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and University Minister Michelle Donelan to propose that the government fund a 30% tuition reduction for all students this year raising interest rates by 3% to 6.2%, which means it will only be paid by the highest earning graduates. The letter said: We are seeking immediate financial justice for student groups affected by Covid. In an ideal world, education should be free; however, in a year when students are seeking reimbursement for their fees, we have created a neutral fiscal solution to adjust tuition fees, supporting students with a one-time fee. Student leaders, who are all from research universities at Russell Group, based their calculations on modeling by London Economics consultancy. He suggested that raising the interest rate on student loans would mean that the $ 1 billion cost of the 30% discount would be paid by high-income graduates because loans are written off after 30 years, rather than the taxpayer or graduates with it. low income. An average male graduate would pay 6,500 more in loan repayments during their lifetime, with higher payers paying up to 29,800 more, but female average graduates can pay the same amount because their income their lifetime are lower. The pandemic meant that most students were not allowed to leave their campuses from the end of the fall term until May 17, so they lost personal instruction, access to facilities such as libraries and social and extracurricular activities. Many were disappointed when they found themselves unable to enter the rooms in the halls and flats they had already paid for. Universities challenged themselves in the summer of 2020. They were overly jealous in their student recruitment, which contributed to unrealistic expectations of what this academic year would look and feel like. This led to a situation where students are extremely angry at being charged extortionate prices for their education, said David Gordon, general secretary of the LSE student union. Some students have expressed their anger with universities this year through hire strikes, profession building and socially distanced protests. Gordon said the reimbursement modeling was an attempt to find a constructive way to talk to the government about compensation after exhausting other avenues, including the Competition and Markets Authority, the Office of the Independent Judge, which handles student complaints. and the Office for Students, the regulator of higher education for England. The letter was signed by 17 student unions from LSE, UCL, Kings College and Queen Mary in London, Queens University in Belfast and the universities of Exeter, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds, York, Glasgow, Durham, Manchester, Cardiff, Sheffield and Bristol. Students in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland sign the letter in solidarity with the unions in England. A spokesman for the Department of Education said: Universities have a strong history in providing excellent mixed education, and we have been clear since the beginning of the pandemic that quality and quantity should not decrease. The Office for Students will monitor to ensure that this is the case, and universities should be open to what students can expect.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos