Geopolitics of Identity: The Nation, Religion and Roma of Western Thrace





The house was on a stretch of block of flats on the eastern edge of town. Two Greek flags hung near the approach. Beyond them lay the Muslim cemetery. The women served coffee, accompanied by the usual joke whether they call it Greek or Turkish. The exact term, of course, depends on where you are. We were in the northeastern tip of Greece, in the settlement of Alan Koyu in Western Thrace. The only region of Greece that shares a land border with Turkey, Western Thrace is also home to the country’s officially recognized minorities. The name by which this minority is known varies, like coffee, according to the place where one is located. In Ankara, it is known as the Turkish minority of Greece, emphasizing language and ethnic ties dating back to the Ottoman era. Athens opposes the term, saying it implies a Turkish claim to the region. The Greek state refers to the Muslim minority of Western Thrace, adhering to the language of the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923 which ended the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire. While we were waiting in Alan Koyu, the conversation turned from the pandemic to other ways of death. The women said they had just lost one of their own, from cancer. He was 35 years old. When his aunt heard the news, her blood pressure rose. They took him to a local hospital, but the staff there ignored them. And then they say we shout a lot, said our host mother. Located on the outskirts of Komotini, the regional capital of Western Thrace, Alan Koyu is a Roma settlement. Its bizarre 2,000 inhabitants live in conditions typical of many Roma settlements throughout Greece: in poverty, on the poor outskirts of an urban center, with limited access to basic services such as health care, sanitation and education. Most Roma in Western Thrace are Muslims. Considered by Athens as part of the Muslim minority regions, they are in fact in a minority within minorities. Their religious identity sets them apart from other Roma in Greece, most of whom are not Muslims. Meanwhile, their ethnic identity distinguishes them from the Muslim minority of Western Thrace, most of whom are not Roma. While poverty and prejudice have ruined the lives of Roma throughout Greece and the wider Balkans, the wealth of the Muslim Roma of Western Thrace is shaped by an additional factor of geopolitical competition between Greece and Turkey. Both sides needed the Roma in order to advance their interests Ankara intermittently, Athens in a coordinated manner. However, these efforts have brought little lasting benefits to Roma, whose material conditions still bear the marks of official negligence. Instead, Greece and Turkey have pursued a narrow goal of shaping Roma identity into an instrument of state policy. As a result, experts say, the Muslim Roma of Western Thrace often come under pressure to identify themselves as Greek or Turkish, at the expense of other identity markers. In the words of Sevasti Trubeta, a deputy professor of Diversity Studies at Magdeburg-Stendal University and author of a book about Roma in West Thrace, they are leaning on a corner. There are many ways in which a person can identify himself, Trobeta told the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, BIRN. They can describe themselves as a woman, a child, a mother, a carpenter, a scientist. However, for the Roma regions, everything has to return to the identities built by the national centers. It has to be one or the other: Are you Greek or Turkish?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos