Top international news at 12:22 am EDT

New York Times
At the right time for the pool season: A lack of chlorine
Stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, people who found themselves sitting with savings from canceled vacations and other cuts built pools in record numbers last year to make quarantine more enjoyable. Then a fire late last summer caused a plant closure that produces the supply of chlorine tablets in most countries. This year, the arrival of Memorial Day and pool season has industry experts warning of a shortage that threatens to thwart backyard plans from coast to coast. There is a very, very good chance that chlorine tablets will run out, said Rudy Stankowitz, a pool consultant and educator with more than 30 years of industry experience. People should start looking at alternative methods of cleaning pools. Subscribe to The Morning by The New York Times The lack, which Stankowitz described somewhat hyperbolically as a pond, will affect residential pools more than public ones, which typically use different forms of chlorine. It has important consequences for public health. Chlorine tablets are used to clean pools and keep them free of algae and bacteria. Inadequately treated water can become turbid, making it a safety hazard and a leading cause of drowning, Stankowitz said. If someone falls inside, you can not see them, or they may be deceived and not understand how to get out, he said. There have even been times when the pools were green enough to look like a lawn. Chlorine deficiency has caught some new pool owners like Stephanie Winslow. Winslow was used to spending hot days with the girl and her friends at a local public swimming pool. When closed due to the pandemic, she bought an above-ground pool for the livestock farm where she lives with her family in Philippi, West Virginia. We get a lot of use out of it, said Winslow, an online college financial aid specialist. We use it a lot every day. This spring, Winslow purchased a multi-month supply of chlorine tablets at Walmart for $ 26. After hearing about the shortage, she returned to buy for as long as it lasted over the summer, she said, but there was none at Walmart or Ace Hardware On Amazon, a bucket of tablets of the same size that had cost her $ 26 a week previously listed for nearly $ 170. It is simply a shame that something that is supposed to be really fun for people who come in the summer to enjoy now is almost a hassle because you do not know if you will be able to use it or not throughout the summer, she said. Others have come out better. Nick Barboza, a recent Air Force retiree, built a pool in his backyard in San Antonio last May as a Mother’s Day gift for his wife, Julia. The purchase was possible, in part because the pandemic had forced them to cancel their trips to Chicago and Hawaii. The pool improved the quality of life of our families, said Nick Barboza, whose children are 6, 13 and 18 years old. We use the pool in the summer maybe six days a week, he said. We were always in the backyard just standing outside and this made the family reunite when we were stuck at home. The pool has a waterfall feature and is made of fiberglass, which requires less chlorine and fewer other chemicals. When he read about the lack of chlorine in a Facebook group this year, Barboza bought a 50 pound bucket of chlorine tablets from Sams Club for as long as it lasted during the summer. The Barbozas Pool was one of about 96,000 built in the United States in 2020, a 23% increase over last year, according to a Goldman Sachs chlorine deficiency report released last month. The report, which is based on a survey of regional pool sellers, estimated that 110,000 new pools will be built this year, the most in a single year since the Great Recession. In another report, research firm IBISWorld attributed the increase in pool construction to social distance learning and virus fears. The addition of so many new pools may have been enough on its own to strain the chlorine supply. But the real trouble began in August, when a huge fire broke out at a factory west of Lake Charles, Louisiana, operated by Bio-Lab Inc., one of the largest manufacturers of pool and spa products. The fire, which occurred after the plant was already damaged by Hurricane Laura, burned for three days, releasing chlorine gas into the air and stopping the production of chlorine tablets. Bio-Lab told the U.S. Board of Chemical Safety and Risk Investigation that about 835 tons of tablets were stored at the plant when the fire started. A spokesman for KIK Consumer Products, which owns Bio-Lab, declined to say how many were destroyed. Trichloride chloride tablets are used to clean about 70% of the nations ’residential pools, Stankowitz said. He and other industry experts said the Bio-Lab factory produced most of the country’s tablet supplies. The resulting shortage was relatively unnoticed until late when pools in the Northern states began to open for the season and owners noticed higher prices and buying margins in some stores. Of the 26 pool supply stores surveyed by Goldman Sachs, 15 expressed uncertainty or doubt when asked if they would have enough chlorine for the pool season, the report said. KIK Consumer Products spokesman said the company was rebuilding the Bio-Lab plant. It will have 30% more production capacity and will be well positioned to quickly address the shortage when it reopens next year, he said. Chlorine tablets are not the only way to keep a pool clean. Saltwater pools, for example, are equipped with a filtration system that uses electricity to generate chlorine, but remodeling a pool can be incredibly expensive, Stankowitz said. Less costly options include adding chemicals like borate, which prevents algae, or liquid chlorine bleach. To reduce the need for chlorine, the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, a trade group in the industry, advises people to take a shower before swimming, keep pets out of the pool, and use the filter daily. He also recommends that people shock their pools by adding chlorine-increasing chemicals that kill algae and bacteria with liquid chlorine, calcium hypochlorite or potassium monopersulfate instead of chlorine tablets. Above all, pool owners need to resist the urge to buy chlorine panic, Stankowitz said. Doing so could risk the chlorine tablets being so scarce that toilet paper was at the beginning of the pandemic. If people start accumulating reserves and people start getting more supplies than they need, he said, it will only make the problem worse. This article first appeared in The New York Times. 2021 New York Times Company
