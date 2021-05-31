International
Pioneers threatened by Rowan, lose World Series | News, Sports, Work
A spectacular season for Marietta College Pioneers came to a disappointing end Sunday afternoon in the Division III regional tournament at Don and Sue Schaly Stadium in Pioneer Park.
The Pioneers opened the day by gathering three runs down to bring down the Penn State Behrend 7-3 to advance to the evening championship game against top-ranked Rowan.
Marietta also reached a late rally against the Profs but were unable to finish in the second game of the day as Rowan came out with a 9-8 victory in 10 starts to advance to the College DIII World Series.
The Pioneers found themselves back 3-0 going into the final half of the sixth start, while also failing to score a single run in 16 consecutive rows.
Everything changed in the sixth after Marietta scored three times to equalize the score.
A single from Trent Castle marked the first run and later in the beginning an RBI double by Drew Wilkinson equalized the score to 3-3.
Marietta took the lead at the bottom of the seventh when Trent Valentine hit his first collegiate home run, a long two-run shot inside the wrong post on the right field for a Marietta 5-3 lead.
Marietta High School, Isaac Danford, kept the Pioneers in the game with five first-aid recoveries before Sam Mathews took over the hill in the sixth.
Pios got a bottom-eight assurance in a double double from Damian Yenzi and Mathews pulled the last seven strikers he faced to secure the win and send MC against Rowan who had beaten them 2-0 on Saturday.
Things got off to a good start for Marietta as Logan Vietmeier crashed a two-way home run at the end of the first to give it an early lead.
The Profs responded with a four point at the top of the second but Marietta scored three times in their half second to re-pass a 5-3 lead.
Turner Hill gave the big kick with a single with two, two single runs and Yenzi with two bags put them back forward with one run.
Rowan jumped forward again in the sixth in RBI shots by Jared Marks and Ryan McIsaac and then extended the lead to the next entry in a two-run homer away from Eric DiDomenico’s joke.
Marietta came out empty-handed in the final half of the seventh, but came together to tie the score at three at the end of the eighth.
Hill started things with a double, his fourth hit of the game and Yenzi followed by pulling a base on the balls.
Hill entered the score in a field selection and Valentine offered the second starting race with a doubling of the RBI on the field field line.
Trent Castle brought the equalizer down the road when he was hit by a cross from the right to make it 8-8.
Mathews entered the game in the mound for Marietta and managed to keep the Profs with no result in the top nine, but the Pioneers were unable to break the plates even in their ninth half against Rowan’s most reliable Zach Listro.
The Profs managed to quarrel a run against Mathews in the top 10 without taking a ball from the infield as Marks led with a single infield, passing to the second in a combination of sacrifice injury and Pioneer’s only error on the field the day before scoring a field run from third base Victor Cruz.
The Pioneers were unable to take anything against Listro in the late 10th and Rowan held on to the hard-fought victory.
As Rowan (29-4) progresses to the World Series College for the first time since 2006, the Pioneers’ spectacular season ends with a 38-6 grade.
“Obviously disappointed, but super proud of this group and everything they have achieved,” said Marietta Mayor Brian Brewer. “They have taken us back to where we need to be and this is competing on a national stage.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]