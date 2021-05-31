Pioneers threatened by Rowan, lose World Series | News, Sports, Work

A spectacular season for Marietta College Pioneers came to a disappointing end Sunday afternoon in the Division III regional tournament at Don and Sue Schaly Stadium in Pioneer Park.

The Pioneers opened the day by gathering three runs down to bring down the Penn State Behrend 7-3 to advance to the evening championship game against top-ranked Rowan.

Marietta also reached a late rally against the Profs but were unable to finish in the second game of the day as Rowan came out with a 9-8 victory in 10 starts to advance to the College DIII World Series.

The Pioneers found themselves back 3-0 going into the final half of the sixth start, while also failing to score a single run in 16 consecutive rows.

Everything changed in the sixth after Marietta scored three times to equalize the score.

A single from Trent Castle marked the first run and later in the beginning an RBI double by Drew Wilkinson equalized the score to 3-3.

Marietta took the lead at the bottom of the seventh when Trent Valentine hit his first collegiate home run, a long two-run shot inside the wrong post on the right field for a Marietta 5-3 lead.

Marietta High School, Isaac Danford, kept the Pioneers in the game with five first-aid recoveries before Sam Mathews took over the hill in the sixth.

Pios got a bottom-eight assurance in a double double from Damian Yenzi and Mathews pulled the last seven strikers he faced to secure the win and send MC against Rowan who had beaten them 2-0 on Saturday.

Things got off to a good start for Marietta as Logan Vietmeier crashed a two-way home run at the end of the first to give it an early lead.

The Profs responded with a four point at the top of the second but Marietta scored three times in their half second to re-pass a 5-3 lead.

Turner Hill gave the big kick with a single with two, two single runs and Yenzi with two bags put them back forward with one run.

Rowan jumped forward again in the sixth in RBI shots by Jared Marks and Ryan McIsaac and then extended the lead to the next entry in a two-run homer away from Eric DiDomenico’s joke.

Marietta came out empty-handed in the final half of the seventh, but came together to tie the score at three at the end of the eighth.

Hill started things with a double, his fourth hit of the game and Yenzi followed by pulling a base on the balls.

Hill entered the score in a field selection and Valentine offered the second starting race with a doubling of the RBI on the field field line.

Trent Castle brought the equalizer down the road when he was hit by a cross from the right to make it 8-8.

Mathews entered the game in the mound for Marietta and managed to keep the Profs with no result in the top nine, but the Pioneers were unable to break the plates even in their ninth half against Rowan’s most reliable Zach Listro.

The Profs managed to quarrel a run against Mathews in the top 10 without taking a ball from the infield as Marks led with a single infield, passing to the second in a combination of sacrifice injury and Pioneer’s only error on the field the day before scoring a field run from third base Victor Cruz.

The Pioneers were unable to take anything against Listro in the late 10th and Rowan held on to the hard-fought victory.

As Rowan (29-4) progresses to the World Series College for the first time since 2006, the Pioneers’ spectacular season ends with a 38-6 grade.

“Obviously disappointed, but super proud of this group and everything they have achieved,” said Marietta Mayor Brian Brewer. “They have taken us back to where we need to be and this is competing on a national stage.”