Never forget: World War I veterans grave marker again legible | tidings

A daughters love for the father he can barely remember has ensured that his service in World War I will be visible for decades to come.

The Immogene Humphreys Act was upset after it was said that the grave marker for her father, Robert E. Humphreys, had become illegible. Law, 89, has been in poor health for some time and is unable to visit her father’s cemetery at Clarks Grove Cemetery in Blount County, but she did not want him to be forgotten.

She did not know what opportunities were available, so she called the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Association and reached out to the president of the organizations, Tim Walker, who has compiled a list of World War I veterans related to Blount County. .

His marker was so bad that I did not think it would be cleaned, Law said. I called the historical society to see if they would tell me what to do about it, and if the Army would not offer another, then I would pay for it because I wanted it to be done before I died. I am 89 years old. That’s why I contacted them.

A good cleaning

Walker promised Law that he would go to Clarks Grove and see what he could do to fulfill her wish.

When I checked it out, I decided it needed a lot of good cleaning, he said. With the permission of Clarks Grove’s caretaker, Walker cleaned the marker, removing years of lichens, mosses, etc., that had obscured information on the stone provided by the government placed in place immediately after the veterans’ death in 1935.

Walker researched safe cleaning procedures and consulted with members of the Mary Blount Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution on ways to safely clean the monument as they are accustomed to doing so for War Veterans markers Revolutionary. Following their instructions, Walker set off to work, cleaning the marker three or four times and then rinsing it. However, even before cleaning, Walker performed other maintenance. The tombstone had been there 80 years or more and was leaning a little, so I ran it too, he said. It is one of the upright military markers, with white marble.

Veterans Service

Walkers research shows that Robert E. Humphreys was born on September 11, 1898, in Roane County, the son of William Allen Humphreys (1873-1935) and Serepta Elizabeth Pope Humphreys (1869-1958). Robert E. Humphreys volunteered for military service and enlisted on April 7, 1917, a day after the United States formally entered World War I. He probably trained at Camp Sevier near Columbia, South Carolina, and served in Company C, 114th Battalion, 59th Brigade, 30th Division, 9th Squadron. On May 11, 1918, he set sail for Europe from New York aboard the Elpenor. After serving with the American Expeditionary Forces in Europe, he left Saint Nazaire, France, aboard the Rijndam on March 9, 1919, arriving in Newport News, Virginia, on March 20, 1919. He was honorably discharged from military service on March 4, 1919. April, 1919, in the rank of first class private.

Humphreys married twice, first to Doris Leah Manis, who died in 1926. They had four children. He married Laws’s mother, Anna Mae Bolinger, in 1927. They had two sons in addition to Law.

Robert E. Humphreys died in Blount County on March 10, 1935, after a 10-day period with dual pneumonia. His remains were buried in Clarks Grove Cemetery in Blount County on March 11, 1935.

Faded memories

Law was a very young child when her father died. The only picture she had of him has disappeared since then, for which he deeply regrets. I would love to have another picture of him, she said, adding, I do not know much about Dad. The little she knows her mother told her.

Mom told me I would get up on Daddy’s lap and drink coffee with him, Law said. Of course, he certainly had sugar and cream in it. Mom said I called it co-co. They lived in Rockford. Mom said he and his dad built our house in which we lived, in Rockford. After Humphreys died, they lost their home. We lived all over Maryville after that.

Her mother remarried in 1936, to Clarence Dixon. He really was my dad, the only one I had ever known. He was really good to me, Law said.

However, the thoughts of the father that she had never known have remained with Law and she was determined that he should not be forgotten.

It bothered me because you could not read the grave marker and I just wanted it to be cleaned before I died or whatever had to be done for it, Law said, expressing her appreciation for Walker and BCGHS. I paid for it. I did not know what else to do, but I am glad I called the historical society.

NOTE: The World War I register compiled by Walker can be found on the BCGHS website at www.blountcountytn genealogy.org under the “services” tab. Printed copies are available at the Blount County Public Library in the Genealogy Reference Section.

