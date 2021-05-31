Manila presents over 100 protests against China’s incursions into Philippine waters





MANILA (Philippines Daily Enquirer / ANN): The administration of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has raised about 100 diplomatic protests against various Chinese interventions in the Western Philippine Sea, despite the President’s relentless foreign policy on “China pivot.” The Foreign Office (DFA) Office for Strategic Communications Executive Director Ivy Banzon-Abalos told reporters Saturday (May 29th): “We have filed 99 protest notes by May 28, 2021.” A DFA official said the number has piled up since Duterte came to power in June 2016. The DFA on Friday presented its 100th diplomatic protest against the “uninterrupted deployment, prolonged presence and illegal activities” of Chinese ships especially near Pag-asa, also known as Thitu Island. The DFA claimed that “the Pag-Asa Islands are an integral part of the Philippines, over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction.” The Philippines has staged protests almost every day since last month when Chinese ships began piling up around Julian Felipe or Whitsun Reef. At least 220 Chinese ships anchored and lined up near the reef in April. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier vowed to “ignite” a diplomatic protest against China every day to clear the country’s exclusive 370km economic zone from any illegal Chinese ships. A lawmaker also urged the government to take additional steps to secure the country’s maritime domain and demanded the allocation of an initial P5 billion ($ 138 million S) for the installation of 12 maritime posts. According to the Law of the Chamber no. 9420, or the proposed Philippine Navy Operational Bases Act, Surigao del Sur Representative Johnny Pimentel wants the bases to be built in 12 key areas in the country, including the Western Philippine Sea. Pimentel said four of the naval bases would be positioned on the west coast of Luzon and three on the east coast to protect the Western Philippine Sea and the Rising Philippines. The locations identified were Busuanga, Palawan; Subic Bay, Zambales; Mavulis Island, Batanes; Lubang Island, Mindoro; Surigao, Surigao del Norte; Allen, Northern Samar; Polillo Island, Quezon; Bikobian in Divilacan, Islabela; Casiguran, Aurora; Sarangani, Occidental Davao; Balabac, Palawan; and Mapun, Tawi-Tawi. “We expect the posts to serve as future staging and supply sites for the new generation of Navy warships and warships,” said Pimentel, chairman of the Chamber’s strategic intelligence committee. Duterte has been under increasing domestic pressure to take a tougher stance against China. In late April, he said he would not withdraw naval vessels and coastguards patrolling the disputed waters in the South China Sea. But at the same time, he called China “a good friend” to whom the Philippines owed a “huge debt of gratitude” for its help with donations of coronavirus vaccines, among others. – Philippines Daily Enquirer / Asia News Network







