Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for the fourth time





It took 12 years, but Helio Castroneves finally returned to the top of the podium in the Indianapolis 500. The 46-year-old received the checkered flag three times earlier in his career 2001, 2002 and 2009 but he would be pursuing his fourth elusive victory since then. On Sunday, Castroneves engraved his name in the record book as he was the first to cross the finish line at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedapway in front of 135,000 fans. Sunday’s result means Castroneves joins AJ Foyt legends Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the four-time winners of the Indy 500. He continued his way from the third row into the starting line-up on the road to victory, keeping Spaniard Alex Palou to ensure his placement as a joint leader wins all times. Castroneva’s historic victory came before the largest crowd at a sporting event in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. IndyCar race and broadcast schedule Saturday 12 June – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Race 1 – 2:00 – 4:00 PM ET / 18:00 – 20:00 GMT

Sunday 13 June – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Race 2 -12: 00 – 3:00 PM ET / 16:00 -19: 00 GMT

Sunday 20 June – Grand Prix Group REV, Wisconsin -12: 00 – 3:00 PM ET / 16:00 -19: 00 GMT

Sunday 4 July – HondaINDY 200, Ohio -12: 00 – 2:00 PM ET / 16:00 -18: 00 GMT

Sunday 11 July – Honda INDY Toronto -12: 00 – 3:00 PM ET / 16:00 -19: 00 GMT

Sunday 8 August – Nashville City Music Awards – 5:30 – 8:00 PM ET / 21:30 – 00:00 GMT

Saturday 14 August – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Course – 12:30 – 3:30 PM / 16:30 – 19:30 GMT

Saturday 21 August – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – 8:00 – 11:00 PM / 00:00 – 03:00 GMT

Sunday 12 September – Portland Grand Prix -3: 00 – 6:00 PMET / 19:00 – 22:00 GMT

Sunday 19 September – Monterey Firestone Grand Prix -3: 00 – 6:00 PMET / 19:00 – 22:00 GMT

Sunday 26 September – Long Beach Acura Grand Prix -3: 00 – 6:00 PMET / 19:00 – 22:00 GMT Can I watch IndyCar on DAZN? IndyCar will be available for viewing in the following regions at DAZN: Albania, Algeria, Israel, Fiji, Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Armenia, Bahrain, Maldives, Kiribati, Bahamas, Belize, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Taiwan, Marshall Islands, Barbados, Suriname, Bulgaria, Jordan, Timor-Leste, Micronesia, Cuba , Venezuela, Cyprus, Kuwait, Nauru, Dominica, Czech Republic, Lebanon, Palau, Grenada, Estonia, Libya, Papua New Guinea, Haiti, Greece, Morocco, Samoa, Jamaica, Iceland, Oman, Solomon Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis , Liechtenstein, Palestine, Tonga, Saint Lucia, Malta, Qatar, Tuvalu, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Moldova, Syria, Vanuatu, Trinidad & Tobago, San Marino, Tunisia, Slovakia, Yemen, Turkey Where can I broadcast DAZN? Here is a list of devices where DAZN is available, including enabled web browsers DAZN.com : Note: In Argentina, Chile and Colombia, new users can only register through the devices and not through the internet. Download the DAZN app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Mobile devices Television and broadcasting equipment Game consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 4, Pro Android phones, tablets Stick Amazon Fire TV Playstation 5 Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One X .. Apple TV XBox One X | S .. Google Chromecast XBox One, One S .. LG Smart TV, Smartcast XBox Seria X .. Panasonic Smart TV .. .. Samsung Smart TV .. .. Sony Smart TV ..

