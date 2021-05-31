Prosecution is under way for a gunman who shot at police following a call for domestic violence





A massive chase for an ex-soldier who allegedly fired a shotgun at officers responding to an overnight domestic violence dispute in southwestern France could last “many more hours,” gendarmes said late Sunday.

Elite tactical units and about 300 gendarmes backed by seven armored vehicles, seven helicopters and clearing dogs are searching a wooded area of Dordogne region for the 29-year-old. “Combing the area will be long and painstaking … It may take many more hours,” said Dordogne prefect Frederic Perissat. The suspect is hiding in a wild, heavily forested area of ​​about four square kilometers (1.5 square miles). Andre Petillot, commander of the regional police force, said he “knows the area well and adapts easily”. Perissat said “contact was established (with the gunman) several times … but was followed by gunshots. Whenever he had contact with him, he opened fire.” Petillot added: “We are doing everything we can to get him to surrender but we also want to avoid a tragedy within our ranks.” ‘Bring him alive’ “The goal is to bring it alive. If we wanted to neutralize it we would have done it already,” Petillot said. Perigueux prosecutor Solene Belaouar told reporters that the suspect had been convicted of domestic violence four times, the first in 2015. In May, his most recent sentence – eight months in prison – was reduced to the requirement to wear an electronic bracelet. But Petillot said the bracelet was created only to prevent the suspect from approaching his ex-partner’s home and “is not a geo-localization tool”. Petillot said that on Sunday morning the man had indicated that he intended to take down arms, but that tensions had eased somewhat since then. A source close to the operation said the suspect had served in the military between 2011 and 2016. He is believed to be armed with a Winchester 30-30 hunting rifle, which is commonly used in the region to hunt pigs, the source said. Prosecutor Belaouar said the gun appeared to have been taken illegally, as the man was not allowed to own the gun. The suspect showed up at his ex-partner’s home in Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare, a village of about 1,800 people, around midnight Saturday, police said. They were called after he threatened her new boyfriend, and when they arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly shot at them before escaping into the nearby woods. Police urged villagers to stay inside while the suspect was still on the run, leaving the streets deserted. With continued pursuit, the mayor urged people to stay home on Monday. (AFP)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos