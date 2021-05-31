Ramaphosa tightens virus brakes in South Africa as cases jump





Register in our newspaper Other Africa and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended a night curfew and reduced the allowed size of public gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus following an increase in infections. The siege will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., an hour longer than before, as the country moves to virus alert level two, from level one. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed at indoor gatherings and 250 at outdoor events, while restaurants must close by 10:00. A widely anticipated tightening of reductions in alcohol sales did not materialize. “We have seen in other countries the tragic consequences of allowing the virus to spread uncontrollably,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday. “Further restrictions are needed to ensure that health facilities are not overloaded and lives that can be saved will not be lost.” The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has risen to 3,745, from less than 800 in early April, while the test positivity rate has risen to more than 11%. More than 1.6 million people in South Africa have been diagnosed with the disease, most in Africa, and more than 56,000 of them have died, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Four provinces have already entered a third wave of infections and it may only be a matter of time before it spreads across the country, according to Ramaphosa. “We do not yet know how severe this wave will be or how long it will last,” he said. Click here to see Bloomberg Vaccine tracker Africa’s most industrialized economy contracted 7% last year as tough restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus-closed businesses and raised unemployment levels. National Trasury expects the economy to expand by 3.3% this year. More from South Africa launched a vaccination program on February 17, inoculating 479,768 single-dose health care workers into Johnson & Johnson. Another 484,108 mostly elderly people received a first dose of Pfizer Inc. double-dose vaccine. since 16 May. “Right now our priority should be to step up our vaccination campaign to reach as many people as possible,” Ramaphosa said. Authorities have provided enough vaccines to inoculate about 40 million people, about two-thirds of the population. Attempts are being made to purchase other shots, including the Russian Sputnik vaccine and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. – With the help of Paul Vecchiatto and Rene Vollgraaff (Updates with early closure of restaurants in the second paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos