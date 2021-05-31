Karnataka ministers want end to block post June 7 | News from Bengaluru





A soldier, with a camera in his hand, checks drivers near KR Market in Bengaluru on Sunday BENGALURU: With new Covid-19 issues falling steadily, various actors, including cabinet ministers, are stepping up pressure on Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa to lift the deadlock and rekindle economic activity.

While health experts have advised the government to implement strict Covid protocols, they are in favor of a calibrated relaxation of blocking rules to ensure the protection of life and living. Prime Minister Yediyurappa is also said to be in favor of the idea of ​​balancing strict security measures to control cases and the gradual opening up of economic sectors.

On Sunday, Yediyurappa said he did not see the need to extend the blockade, but insisted that a decision on lifting the restrictions would depend on the pandemic situation at the time.

We are discussing it [lifting of lockdown], Tha Yediyurappa. Since the current blockade will continue until June 7, we will review the situation around June 5. We will consult with experts and ministers before making a decision. While the general situation has improved, the infection rate is still high in some districts, contrary to our expectations.

For the Centers’ latest instructions to extend the curbs until the end of June, Yediyurappa said states have been given the freedom to decide whether to impose or remove restrictions depending on local considerations.

He said the government is working on a second tranche of economic relief for workers from unorganized sectors and an announcement to that effect will be made soon.

Ramp up drive vax

Meanwhile, many of Yediyurappas colleagues are fighting to get the blockade lifted. The pandemic situation is expected to improve further next week and there is no request for a blockade after June 7th. Our call for the prime minister is that the blockade should not be extended, said co-operation minister ST Somashekhar.

Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali suggested the prime minister should have a differential approach to easing the stalemate.

We need to have microcontinuation measures at the levels of villages and neighborhoods where the infection is spreading and remove the blockage in areas where the situation is under control, Limbavali said.

Some ministers have urged the government to increase vaccination so that any new waves are neutralized.

CM has received suggestions to remove the restrictions in four or five stages; independent retail stores will be opened in the first phase and places like shopping malls and movie theaters will be allowed to operate in later phases.

Educational institutions and other places where congregations are inevitable are expected to open in the final stage. According to instructions issued by the Union Ministry of the Interior, blocking is not necessary if the test positivity rate is less than 10%.

The state positivity rate has dropped dramatically from a staggering 45% in mid-May to 14.6% on Sunday, and the government expects it to slide further in places like Bengaluru, where cases peaked much earlier than in the rest of state.

However, Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “We will not control the level of positivity yet. The number of new cases should also be reduced. The next week is crucial and people need to make sure the curve is flattened further, otherwise it would be difficult to relax the blockage.

Speaking at the Hubball, Industry Minister Jagadish Shettar also stressed that Delhi had extended the blockade even though their positivity rate had dropped below the 10% level. We have a blockade in place until June 7 in the state. “Since no one can predict which way the positivity rate will go, we can say nothing for sure at this stage,” Shettar said. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







