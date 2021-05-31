OK regulations for QA for safeguarding assets, confiscation in money laundering cases

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued rules on safeguarding, confiscation and confiscation of money laundering cases, which went into effect on Monday.

Adopted March 23, the guidelines will apply to all criminal proceedings before any court involving crimes or offenses defined as “illegal activities” under the 2001 Anti-Money Laundering Act (as amended).

Under the new rules, the prosecution can pursue the confiscation of property from a claim in criminal information that it will proceed against the subject of the crime or criminal offense, proceeds or fruits of the criminal offense, or any property used as a means to commit a crime or offense.

The Prosecution may change a criminal information, with the permission of the court, if during the trial, other property that is not subject to the original information is shown to be its object, its income or fruits, or the means used to commit the crime or the accused offense. accused.

According to KS, a temporary order for safekeeping ex parte property issued by the court will enter into force immediately for a period of 20 days.

“When stored property is perishable or too expensive to maintain or maintain, it may be released from storage by depositing an equivalent cash bond or sold at a public auction, the proceeds of which will be deposited with the court clerk who will be available, according to the final decision of the court, “said SC.

“The ordered commissioned immovable property will not be physically confiscated prior to a final confiscation order, nor will its owners and occupants be evicted or deprived of its use and enjoyment.”

Property may be confiscated before or after the filing of a criminal information by means of a search or arrest warrant without warranty, and shall be removed in accordance with the Rules of Criminal Procedure.

An ancillary penalty of confiscation of property may be imposed on a person sentenced to infinity for a crime or offense, who deprives him or her of property that is subject, income or fruit, or used as a means of committing a crime, or criminal offense, in favor of the state without compensation.

A summary hearing will take place if the convicted person or the registered owner or possessor opposes the court order for the confiscation of his or her property.

Prior to this development, there were no clear rules regarding the confiscation or safekeeping of the property being subject, income or fruit, or the means used to facilitate the commission of an illegal activity or money laundering.

The council also approved the rules of the Court of Appeals in cases of banking investigation or examination of deposit and investment accounts in connection with an illegal activity or money laundering violation.

According to the rules, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) may file an ex-parte request for a bank investigation with the CA when it is established that there is a probable cause that the deposits or investments involved, including linked accounts, are in order. related to an illegal activity or a money laundering offense.

The application must contain the following details:

the account number, or any other specific description of the deposit or investment accounts required to be investigated or examined, the owner or holder of the deposit or investment accounts, the address of such owner or holder;

the name of the banking institution or non-bank financial institution where such an account is maintained and their location, if known;

the underlying basis for giving authority to investigate or examine deposits or the investment account; AND

supporting evidence showing the existence of a probable cause that the deposits subject to investment accounts are in any way related to an illegal activity or a money laundering offense under RA 9160.

The request will be shelved immediately on the same day when it is presented to a justice that is not with official permission.

All members of the division of the CA, to whom the assigned justice belongs, will resolve the request within 24 hours of receiving it.

A bank claim order issued by the CA will be effective for 120 days and will have the same effect as that of the freezing order.

CA, with the movement of AMLC and before the expiration of the 120-day period, may extend the effectiveness of the banking investigation order for a period not exceeding 120 days. – RSJ, GMA News