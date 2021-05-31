France to send more liquid oxygen, oxygen plants and concentrators | Latest India News





France said Monday it will provide at least 16 oxygen-generating plants and boost the supply of liquid oxygen as additional support for India to cope with a second wave of Coronavirus infections. This is the largest solidarity operation that France has carried out since the beginning of the pandemic and reflects the long, mutual solidarity between the two countries that is at the heart of our strategic partnership, said a statement from the French embassy. A separate cargo flight with 10 oxygen generating plants is scheduled to arrive in India in mid-June and another flight will follow with more plants. Each of these high-capacity plants produces 24,000 liters of oxygen per hour without interruption and can make a 250-bed hospital rely on oxygen for a dozen years. France handed over eight oxygen-generating plants in early May and plans to deliver at least twice as much next week, the statement said. The support provided by the plants brings immediate relief and long-term capacity, he added. Over the past three weeks, an oxygen bridge erected across the Indian Ocean from France and India has brought 180 tonnes of liquid oxygen donated by French multinational Air Liquide from a facility in Qatar. The containers are filled in Qatar, transported to India by the Indian Navy and then returned empty by the Indian Air Force for refilling. This supply of liquid oxygen is being extended until the end of June, which will enable the distribution of several hundred tons of oxygen. Read also | Covid-19: Should India start opening up? France will also deliver several hundred high-grade oxygen concentrators and fans to India in the coming days. Additional support is being provided at the request of President Emmanuel Macron so the two countries can continue fighting the second wave of the pandemic together, the statement said. Total support from France, including contributions from the government, individuals, NGOs, private companies and French regions, amounts to more than 55 crore. French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said: As discussed between President Macron and the Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi in their May 26 call, France is doubling its support for India against the pandemic. This shows the solidarity of the French people, who have not forgotten that India helped us when France faced its first wave. There can be no global victory against the virus without India. Together, we can show how international cooperation against the pandemic and the need for a multilateral response. The France Solidarity Mission, which is part of the European Union (EU) Coordinated Response to the Covid-19 Crisis, brings together French government resources, more than 50 French companies active in India, and the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The EU had activated its Civil Protection Mechanism, which responds to emergencies in Europe and beyond, last month in response to a request from India.

