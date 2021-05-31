International
Switzerland, Hamas and the issue of terrorism
Jewish organizations in Switzerland are calling for the radical Islamic militant group Hamas to be declared a terrorist organization. The recent escalation of the conflict in the Middle East has added fuel to this ongoing debate, but it has fallen on deaf ears in Swiss diplomacy.
This content was published on May 31, 2021 – 09:00
The recent conflict between Israel and Palestine has revived a long-running debate in Switzerland: the official classification of Hamas as a terrorist organization.
In a joint statement on May 20, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) and the Swiss Platform of Liberal Jews (PLJS) described Hamas as clearly extremist, terrorist and anti-Semitic. They said it was unacceptable for Hamas members to move freely, raise funds and do business in Switzerland. The Israeli embassy in Bern issued similar calls.
Switzerland has classified only al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) as terrorist organizations. As such, the Swiss government cannot communicate with them directly.
After 11 days of violence in May between Israel and Hamas, at least 230 Palestinians and 11 Israelis were killed and thousands injured. Infrastructure and thousands of homes in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed. A ceasefire finally took effect in the Gaza Strip on May 21 after Egypt and the United Nations brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas.
The silent federal government
This is not the first time Jewish communities have made such a call. In 2017 Christian Imark of the conservative right-wing Swiss People’s Party and member of the House of Representatives asked the Federal Council (executive body) to ban Hamas or classify it as a terrorist organization.
Proclaiming Hamas as a terrorist group would be the right thing to do. He has consistently acted as an aggressor and used his people as human shields, Imark told SWI swissinfo.ch.
The Federal Council has so far not responded to the statement. For its work promoting peace in the Middle East, Switzerland communicates with all parties involved to promote dialogue between Israel and Palestine, as well as between Hamas Islamists and secular Fatah groups. The designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization will not allow any direct communication with the political party. This position has not changed since the last outbreak of violence.
In response to our inquiry, the foreign ministry said: The foreign ministry has considered the request of the Jewish Communities. Position in Switzlands [] has not changed, however, it clearly condemns the fact that Hamas denies Israel the right to exist and defines armed warfare as a legitimate means of resistance.
She further said that Switzerland had been in contact with all parties to the conflict and had called on Hamas in the Gaza Strip to stop the violence and ensure respect for international humanitarian and human rights law.
An exchange
The European Union (EU) considers Hamas a terrorist organization that makes direct communication impossible. This is one of the reasons it did not play a major role in mediating the current ceasefire.
Other countries consider Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, a terrorist group, but do not label the entire organization as one.
The recent escalation in fighting has revived debates on the issue elsewhere. German politician Armin Laschet, one of the candidates to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel, called for the banning of the Hamass flag while others demanded that the entire organization be made illegal. As is the case in Switzerland, Hamas is not banned in Germany.
It is debatable, however, whether stopping Hamas would achieve much. Analysts say Hamas is now considered the strongest political party outside the Gaza Strip, where it has been in power since 2007. It is gaining support in the West Bank and among Arab Israelis.
Middle East expert Erich Gysling summed up the dilemma in an interview with the German-language newspaper Gazeta Lucerne. Hamas is the winner from the Palestinian side. We need to keep the dialogue with them. Calling them terrorists would not work in anyone’s favor, he declared.
