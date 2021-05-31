One of the worlds major ports is expecting delays in the bucket explosion in China





Supply Lines is a daily newspaper that tracks the trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Register here. One of the busiest ports in the world could see delayed shipments as a Covid-19 blast that previously shut down part of the facility prompting tighter virus control measures. All cargo leaving Yantian Port in China will require reservations, according to a port employee who refused to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media. The port has tightened its Covid-19 testing program for imports and cargo to China may also be delayed, the employee said when asked if ships arriving at the port could be interrupted. Yantian Port in the export and industrial center of Shenzhen in southern China had temporarily suspended the acceptance of containers for export until Sunday, May 30, according to a notification posted on Friday on Wechat. The yard of the port containers has been partially closed since last week following a Covid-19 explosion between port staff and in wider community, state media reported. Yantian is one of the busiest ports in the world, with a cargo throughput of 13.34 million units equivalent to twenty meters by 2020, a standard measure used in the freight industry, according to figures from the Shenzhen Bureau of Transportation. It serves about 100 ships a week, according to a report on a Shenzhen government website. Shares of Shenzhen Yan Tian Port Holding Co., the port operator, slipped up 1.8% on Monday. Calls to the company’s offices went unanswered. The rifts will continue next week, with transport firm AP Moller-Maersk A / S reporting delays in its schedules due to shutdown. Any delay is likely to put further pressure on the already high freight costs from China, which have risen to record export demand, a lack of containers and other factors. These transportation costs are just one of the factors driving up the price of China’s exports, which are threatening to further fuel global inflation. The local government said in a notification On Friday it will conduct mass testing of the entire population of Yantian district. – With the help of James Mayger, Evelyn Yu, Shuping Niu and Claire Che (Latest updates from a port employee from the first paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

