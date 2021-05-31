Britain plans to remove coronavirus passports as a legal requirement for major events, it has been claimed.

UK officials working on the review of Covid-19 status certificates believe that there is no chance that the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK, according to the Telegraph.

This comes as the long-awaited complete lifting of restrictions on June 21 in England remains in doubt as the Indian variant continues to grow across various hotspots across the country.

The final stage would see massive events such as sporting events, concerts and full weddings allowed once again.

Ministers first reported to discuss the potential for Covid passports in February, weeks after England entered a third deadlock.

Boris Johnson announced his plans for a prudent roadmap to recovery during a live conference on February 22, at which he also indicated that a review was under way to discuss the use of such documents domestically.

Certificates would indicate a person’s status in relation to vaccination, recent negative tests or the presence of antibodies.

Those traveling abroad from the UK are already able to use the NHS app to test their strike status, with some countries making it an entry requirement.







However, internal use would be much more controversial, with critics arguing that it raises major ethical questions.

The Prime Minister expelled them for essential activities, including going to the supermarket, while suggesting that he was also against them being used at the entrance of the premises.

And while their use in mass events is believed to have been discussed more seriously, members of the Covid task force are understood to have now ruled them out completely.

A source told Daily Telegraph: No one is talking about it yet as a possible thing. Hasshte really killed.







“It’s not a well-balanced case, it won’t happen. Everyone says he’s dead.”

The newspaper also saw documents submitted to the Covid-19 operations cabinet committee earlier this month.

Newspapers are understood to have said that the NHS app could not have been used by foreign visitors greatly reducing its impact.

And also that medical exemptions and age limits mean that many people cannot get strokes.

Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister overseeing the review, has not yet submitted his recommendations to Mr Johnson.

But it is understood that he is not even inclined to adopt the idea in advance.

Mr Gove told lawmakers last week that he hoped to secure an update after the Commons recess – which ends on June 7.

He said: We hope to be able to explain what our approach will be when the House of Commons returns.

But Mr Gove failed to guarantee that the decision or policy would be ready in time for Step 4 of the England roadmap, from 21 June at the earliest.

He said: “People have rightly linked the certification of Covid status to Phase 4.

“There is no absolute untouchable necessary iron connection, but naturally as we think about reopening to the fourth stage, people understandably will want to know what our approach to certification will be and how it will work.

Mr Gove revealed that no “general judgment” had been taken on whether a passport scheme was needed, due to the low circulation of the virus.

An update to the review in April made it clear that individual businesses could require proof of Covid status for customers, as long as equality laws are not violated.

A government spokesman said: The review of Covid status certification is ongoing and no final decisions have been made yet.

“The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster will update Parliament after the break.