Sri Lanka faces its worst maritime crisis as ship-burning plastic washed ashore – Technology News, Firstpost

Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented pollution crisis as waves of plastic waste from a container-burning vessel hit the coast and threaten to destroy the local environment, a senior environmental official warned on Saturday. Thousands of Navy estimates using mechanical diggers hid tons of tiny plastic grains on beaches that had come from the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl burning on the horizon for ten days. The Sri Lankan Maritime Defense Authority (MEPA) said microplastic pollution could cause years of ecological damage on the Indian Ocean island.

“This is probably the worst beach pollution in our history,” said MEPA chairman Dharshani Lahandapura.

Tiny polyethylene pellets threaten tourism beaches and fish breeding in shallow waters.

Fishing has been banned along an 80-kilometer coastline near the boat that is burning for 10 days despite an international firefighting operation.

“There is permanent smoke and flames seen from the ship,” navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told AFP.

Orange plastic booms were placed in case oil leaks from the crippled ship reached the Negombo lagoon which is famous for its crabs and shrimp.

Thousands of small boats were stranded in the Negombo on Saturday due to fishing bans.

There is no end in the eye

Marine assessor Manjula Dulanjala said his team had almost cleared the beach on Friday night but were shocked when they found it covered again the next morning.

“This is like the coronavirus. There is no end to the eye. We removed all the plastic yesterday, just to see more of it thrown by the waves overnight,” he said.

Pellets and waste were packed in green and white polyethylene bags and taken by truck.

An officer leading another team said that in certain parts of the beach the microplastics and burnt debris were 60 centimeters (two feet) deep.

Local fisherman Peter Fernando, 68, said he had never seen such destruction.

The December 2004 Asian tsunami destroyed most of the island’s coastline and killed about 31,000 people, but only damaged coastal infrastructure.

Roman Catholic priest Sujeewa Athucorale said most of his parishioners were fishermen who risked becoming poor.

“Their immediate need is to be allowed to return to the sea,” he said.

“There are 4,500 fishing families in my parish alone.”

Mangroves threatened

Fisherman Lakshan Fernando, 30, said people feared plastic debris could destroy mangroves as well as corals where fish breed in shallow water.

“No one is able to say how long we will have the adverse effects of this pollution,” Fernando told AFP.

“It may take years or decades, but in the meantime, what about our living?”

An oil spill from the ship, which is said to be carrying 278 tonnes of bunker oil and 50 tonnes of petrol, will increase the risk of destruction.

Most of the ship’s cargo, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, sodium hydroxide, lubricants and other chemicals, appeared to have been destroyed in the fire, officials said.

The X-Press Pearl caught fire while waiting to enter the port of Colombo and remains anchored slightly outside the port.

An international rescue operation is being led by the Dutch company SMIT, which has sent firefighting specialists. India has sent coast guard ships to help the Sri Lankan navy.

SMIT was also involved in the destruction of a fuel transport ship off the east coast of Sri Lanka last September after an explosion in the engine room killed a crew member.

The fire in New Diamond lasted more than a week to be extinguished and left an oil spill 40 kilometers (25 miles) long. Sri Lanka has asked owners to pay $ 17 million for cleaning.