International
Sawt Beirut International News Bulletin, May 30, 2021
In today’s news bulletin:
- Berry activates the latest initiative and Hariri seems unable to form a government
- Amid the drastic decline in purchasing power, a revolution is approaching again
- Traffic signs in Lebanon are similar to political subtleties, only the smart can cross
Does Saad Hariri really want to form a government, or does he just want to gain time until the situation changes? Anyone who observes Hariris’s political performance concludes that he is in a critical situation. On the one hand, he has the desire to return to the Grand Serail for a thousand reasons, but in reality he is unable to do so. There are several reasons behind his impotence, mainly his bad relationship with the President of the Republic.
Hariri knows very well that dealing with Michel Aoun is not at all easy, especially when there is an agreement with him, but as if Aoun thinks that Hariri was destined to form the government against his will. In addition, Hariri’s relationship with his former allies Walid Jumblatt and Samir Geagea is deteriorating, as a result of some accumulations, which means that If Hariri arrives in the Serail, he will become a hostage of the Shiite duo.
This is the internal situation, but unfortunately the external situation is not better. Hariri will not be able to face the rejection and support of the Saudis for him, even France was not able to soften Saudi attitudes. Hariris’ undesirable performance and his rejection of French proposals regarding the formation process has worsened his relationship with Paris. The latter was previously the main supporter of Hariri, but is now criticizing his performance for his failure to form a government, considering him similar to Gebran Bassil.
There is an additional reason that prevents Hariri from working seriously to form a government, which is attributed to the economic and social situation, which requires constructive and unpopular decisions by the new government to rebuild the collapsed economy.
After mentioning all these reasons, will questions arise again about Hariris long trips abroad? One may ask why he is not making efforts to form a government? In conclusion Hariri has the will to form a government but unable to do so, does he deserve this responsibility?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]