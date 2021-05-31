Sawt Beirut International News Bulletin, May 30, 2021

In today’s news bulletin:

Berry activates the latest initiative and Hariri seems unable to form a government

Does Saad Hariri really want to form a government, or does he just want to gain time until the situation changes? Anyone who observes Hariris’s political performance concludes that he is in a critical situation. On the one hand, he has the desire to return to the Grand Serail for a thousand reasons, but in reality he is unable to do so. There are several reasons behind his impotence, mainly his bad relationship with the President of the Republic.

Hariri knows very well that dealing with Michel Aoun is not at all easy, especially when there is an agreement with him, but as if Aoun thinks that Hariri was destined to form the government against his will. In addition, Hariri’s relationship with his former allies Walid Jumblatt and Samir Geagea is deteriorating, as a result of some accumulations, which means that If Hariri arrives in the Serail, he will become a hostage of the Shiite duo.

This is the internal situation, but unfortunately the external situation is not better. Hariri will not be able to face the rejection and support of the Saudis for him, even France was not able to soften Saudi attitudes. Hariris’ undesirable performance and his rejection of French proposals regarding the formation process has worsened his relationship with Paris. The latter was previously the main supporter of Hariri, but is now criticizing his performance for his failure to form a government, considering him similar to Gebran Bassil.

There is an additional reason that prevents Hariri from working seriously to form a government, which is attributed to the economic and social situation, which requires constructive and unpopular decisions by the new government to rebuild the collapsed economy.

After mentioning all these reasons, will questions arise again about Hariris long trips abroad? One may ask why he is not making efforts to form a government? In conclusion Hariri has the will to form a government but unable to do so, does he deserve this responsibility?