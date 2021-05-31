Taiwanese lawmakers double down on stimulus as virus battery economy





Subscribe to the New Economy Daily, follow us @economy and subscribe to ours podcast. Lawmakers in Taipei doubled the amount of stimulus available to mitigate the economy from the pandemic, following Taiwan’s worst blast so far with shutter shops and the forced reduction of social gatherings. The spending limit was raised to NT $ 840 billion ($ 30.4 billion) from NT $ 420 billion, with most of the existing funds already spent or reserved. Lawmakers also extended the duration of financial support measures available by one year until the end of June 2022. The action comes just weeks after the cabinet proposed an increase and underscores growing concerns that the soft blockade will reduce retail spending and potentially affect operations for exporters. Taiwan has gone from less than 100 local cases in late April to nearly 7,000 household infections and there are fears it could expect a severe blockage. The new budget includes provisions that allow individuals such as tour guides, taxi drivers and tour bus drivers to apply for support. until $ 30,000, according to the Central News Agency. Pandemic-affected companies can apply for subsidies that cover part of their employees’ salaries. Taiwan was one of the largest economies in the world that grew last year after avoiding the transition to deadlock and was strongly supported by growing demand for semiconductors, an area in which it is a world leader. Previous stimulus efforts had focused on increasing retail spending and helping hotels cope while the government closed the door to foreign tourists. By the end of 2020, more than 98% of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people had received incentive coupons from the government. The program was designed so that the coupons were spent, not saved and accompanied by subsidies for hotel accommodation to increase domestic tourism. Gross Domestic Product grew 8.16% in the first quarter, aided by factory output and rapid export growth, with the government forecasting a full year expansion of 4.64%. But the National Development Council warned earlier this month that the impact of the current blast on the growth rate can range from 0.16 to 0.53 percentage points, depending on the length of the restrictions. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







