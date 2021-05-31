The Suez Canal is expanding. Will it be enough to stop another ship from sinking?





In an attempt to avoid a recurrence of the event, in mid-May, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced had begun clearing work to widen and deepen the southern part of the canal where Ever Given was blocked.

The 30-kilometer-long area will expand by 40 meters (131 feet) to the east and deepen to 72 meters, from 66 meters, according to the SCA. Plans also include laying the second lane near the Bitter Lake, which opened in 2015, at 10 kilometers (6 miles) – allowing two-way traffic along an 82-kilometer (51-mile) extension.

The work aims to “maximize canal efficiency and shorten shipping transit times, as well as increase navigation safety,” a SCA press release said. But there are still questions as to whether this will be enough to prevent blockages in the future.

“The canal widening is a smart move,” Sal Mercogliano, a marine historian at Campbell University in North Carolina, told CNN. “The question I have is if you expand the canal, then will ship operators make their ships bigger?”

Ship size Over the past 50 years it has the carrying capacity of the largest shipping containers increased by 1,500% , and has only doubled over the past decade, according to shipping provider Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty. Larger boats can carry up to 24,000 containers and measure over 200 feet[200 m]at their widest point — wider than a standard American football field. The Ever Given – which can hold up to 20,000 containers but held only 18,000 at the time of grounding – is 1% the best in the world in terms of ship size, measuring 400 meters (1,312 feet) long and 59 meters ( 194 feet) wide. Shipping companies argue that larger ships are more efficient at carrying large volumes of cargo across the globe and – under normal conditions – they are able to pass through Suez. But “it’s a very narrow margin of error,” says Mercogliano. If there are strong winds – as in the case of Ever given – or bad visibility, ultra-large ships risk stalling. The Ever Given case illustrated the possible consequences of a blockage. At the time, the shipping news magazine Lloyd’s List estimated that the ship was carrying approximately $ 9.6 billion of goods every day. The Suez Canal deals with approx 12% of global trade , with approx 19,000 ships passing each year. The extension proposed by SCA will help reduce the risk of shipwrecks, but will not erase it, says Ioannis Theotokas, a professor in the Department of Marine Studies at the University of Piraeus, Greece. “It will never be enough unless a second lane opens in the south,” he told CNN. But he believes container vessels are unlikely to get bigger, so further expansions may not be necessary. “The increase in the size of the ships led to large investments in ports to support them. A further increase would require further investments, which are not available,” he added. Upcoming routes However, the incident sometimes given, made quick discussion of alternative routes. The strategic position of the canal – connecting the Mediterranean with the Red Sea and providing the shortest sea route between Europe and Asia – is essential to its impact. Without Suez, shipments between the two continents would have to travel around the Cape of Good Hope in the southern tip of Africa. Several transport companies forced this road while Suez was blocked, despite having to more than double the time “It is no coincidence that immediately after the incident ever given, Russia made comments about the attractiveness of alternative routes, namely the North Sea Route,” says Theotokas. This road runs along the Arctic coast of Russia, from the Kara Sea to the Bering Strait. An official from the nuclear firm Rosatom, which is responsible for developing the route, told a Russian news agency that “the Suez precedent has shown how fragile any road between Europe and Asia is,” and called for the development of alternative routes such as the North Sea Route. Immediately after these comments, the transport company MSC, the second largest container line in the world, doubled down on his commitment to avoid the North Sea Route for environmental reasons. Sea transportation in the Arctic can increase pollution and contribute to the melting of sea ice. Theotokas believes that Suez’s position as a world trade route will remain strong. “Shipping companies are always prepared to handle the risk as it is sometimes delivered,” he says. The extension of the KCS will simply make them more comfortable doing so. “Expanding the canal will make it easier for rescue operations … even if it does not eliminate the risk of a recurrence of the incident,” he says.

