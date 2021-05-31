Gunmen abduct students from Islamic schools in north-central Nigeria





Beijing: A three-person crew of astronauts will explode in June for a three-month mission to the new Chinas space station, according to a space official who was the country’s first astronaut in orbit.

Plans for the first station crew were confirmed on state television by Yang Liwei, vice president of space programs with humans, while an automated spacecraft was launched with fuel and supplies for Tianhe station.

Tianhe, or Celestial Harmony, is the third and largest space station launched by China’s increasingly ambitious space program. Its main module was launched into orbit on April 29th.

The Shenzhou 12 capsule holding the crew will launch from Jiuquan base in northwest China next month, Yang said in comments broadcast Saturday by China Central Television.

They will practice space walks and perform repairs and maintenance, as well as scientific operations.

Yang, who orbited Earth in 2003, gave no details of the astronauts’ identities or a flight date and said the crew would come from the programs of two earlier groups of astronauts.

Asked if the women would be on the crew, Yang said, in Shenzhou 12 we do not have them, but the missions after that everyone will have them.

The Tianzhou-2 spacecraft that docked with Tianhe on Sunday carried 6.8 tonnes of cargo including space suits, food and equipment for astronauts and fuel for the station, according to the space program.

The space agency plans a total of 11 departures by the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and crew.

Beijing does not participate in the International Space Station, largely because of US opposition. Washington is wary of the secrecy of Chinese programs and its military ties.

China has sent 11 astronauts, including two women, into space starting with the Yangs flight in October 2003. The first female astronaut was Liu Yang in 2012.

All of China’s astronauts to date have been pilots from the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, the People’s Liberation Army.

Astronauts at Tianhe will practice spacewalking with two people outside the hull at the same time, according to Yang. The first Chinas spacewalk was made in 2008 by Zhai Zhigang outside the Shenzhou 7 capsule.

Also this month, the Chinese space program landed a probe, Tianwen-1, on Mars carrying a rover, Zhurong.

