This is why the Bengaluru saw more Covid deaths than Chennai in the 2nd wave

Discrepancies in testing, political interference and politics are the reasons why Bengaluru witnessed more deaths than Chennai in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a study has found.

The study analyzed data from both cities for 90 days and found that Bengaluru recorded three times the number of deaths than Chennai. The study was conducted by Project Jeevan Raksha, a public-private initiative of management consulting firm Proxima Consulting and the non-profit organization Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).

The data were analyzed over a period of 90 days from 25 February and 25 May 2021

The study said that from the start of the second wave in March 2021 – up to 7,397 people died in Urban Bengaluru due to Covid by May 25th. While Chennai recorded 2,401 Covid deaths in the same period of time.

The 90-day mortality rate (MGR) for Bengaluru stands at 166 percent, while it is 58 percent for Chennai.

High MGR indicates a faster doubling of deaths or that the average daily deaths are relatively higher or increasing. Bengaluru saw a high death toll even though the average daily tests were around 45,000, while, in Chennai, the average number of daily tests was around 3,000, the study noted.

WHY BENGALURU PAD WITH MORE DEATHS

Chennai has been more stable and dependent only on RT-PCR tests leading to more accurate results – ublink Bengaluru.

The study noted that political interference also proved detrimental to the functioning of the administration in dealing with the Covid crisis.

Sanjeev Mysore said, “Further, the rush to discharge patients and the lack of strict protocol to monitor patients in isolation at home have also led to an increase in deaths in Bengaluru.

He added that Bengaluru is still struggling to have a clear strategy for control and management. He said, Moreover, the substantive decisions regarding the quantum of testing are primarily political rather than scientific. To worsen the situation, the political institution in the state has a tendency to wash its filthy liberty in public in order to gain electoral profits at the expense of the morale of administrative staff members, who are working all the time to resolve the crisis.

Also, in one case, an IAS officer was physically abused, which is not acceptable in any situation. When the two main political and administrative institutions have to work in the most cordial ecosystem with mutual respect and trust, they are at odds. That cost the lives of 5,000 more people in Urban Bengaluru in the second wave when compared to Chennai, he noted.

The study also found that the daily fatality rate in Bengaluru had increased by 5.6 per cent in the week between May 22 and May 29, when cases were declining. Last year when cases were retreating, the daily fatality rate increased by only 2 percent.

Sanjeev Mysore, MD of Proxima and caller to the study, said the number of tests in Bengaluru was stable during the peak period of the first and second waves, although the peak was much larger in the second wave. There was no corresponding increase in the number of tests even though the peak was 5,000+ in the first wave and more than 26,000 cases in the second wave, he said.

The study analyzed that since the beginning of April, Bengaluru had been seeing a massive increase in deaths. Officially, 1,907 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in April. In May, the number rose to 6,360. The death toll for March, February and January was 147, 88 and 66, respectively.

