The Meteorological Department of India and private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather on Sunday issued divergent statements on whether the monsoon has arrived in Kerala. While IMD said the monsoon’s arrival southwest over Kerala is likely to be delayed by two days and is expected to make a start over the state by June 3, Skymet said the monsoon has already arrived. In recent years, IMD and Skymet have often made different predictions about the weather ahead, especially the very important monsoon. Even last year, the official forecasting agency said on May 31 that the monsoon had not yet arrived, while the private agency said it had arrived earlier than expected, as noted by Times Hindustan. Here is a brief overview of what lies beneath these different thoughts: Official status of IMD, Skymet IMD is an agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences Union. it’s main agency responsible for meteorological observations, weather forecast and seismology. Moti Skymet, on the other hand, is a private agency based in Noida. Began to give predictions in 2012. While there has been controversy in the past over different forecasts, the forecasts of the two agencies have often been largely similar. For example, in 2014, both said India would receive heavy rain and the country ended up with a ‘meteorological’ drought, as mentioned by Economic Times. In 2013, both agencies accurately predicted a good monsoon, although Skymet’s prediction was more accurate. Criteria for determining ‘start’ Part of the reason for the various statements whether the monsoon has come is the definition of ‘beginning’. According to IMD, the onset of the monsoon southwest over Kerala depends on three parameters, as well marked by PTI. If after May 10, 60 percent of the 14 stations Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangalore report rainfall of 2.5 millimeters or more for two consecutive days, the start on Kerala can be declared on the second day, provided the other two criteria are also met. This must be complemented by wind speed. West depths should be maintained at up to 600 hectopascals (hPa), at the box equator at latitude 10 degrees north and longitude 55 degrees to 80 degrees east. Zonal wind speed over the limited area from Latitude 5 to 10-degrees in the north, Length 70-80-degrees in the east should be of the order of 15 20 knots at 925 hPa. Radiation Long Wave Output (OLR) should be below 200 watts per square meter (wm-2) in the box bounded by Width 5-10 degrees north and Length 70-75 degrees east. Skymet has said all IMD parameters have been met to declare the launch of Southwest Monson over Kerala. IMD, however, said the depth of the west is not as expected, and rainfall parameters remain unfulfilled to declare the onset of monsoon over Kerala. With input from PTI

