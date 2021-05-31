Eurozone bond yields rise ahead of German inflation data





* Eurozone peripheral government bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr By Yoruk Bahceli May 31 (Reuters) – Eurozone bond yields rose ahead of a reading of inflation in Germany on Monday, although they kept below their latest lows, ahead of broader eurozone data on Tuesday. It was another quiet trading session with UK and US traders on public holidays. Although yields started the week above, they remained well below recent highs as expectations of a weak tone from the European Central Bank at its June 10 meeting continued to boost the market. Bond yields rose sharply in early May, spurred by a brighter economic outlook, prompting speculation that the ECB may slow down its bond purchases. But comments by ECB President Christine Lagarde and other policymakers that it is too early to remove support have led to lower bond yields. Inflation has been the main focus of bond investors this year, driven more by broken supply constraints as economies reopen and whether it will be transient as central bankers argue. On Monday, after regional readings, Germany’s national data expected at 1200 GMT is expected to show inflation rose 2.3% year-on-year in May, compared with 2% in April, according to a Reuters poll, holding on to the target of European Central Bank close but below 2%. Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, rose nearly 2 basis points to -0.17% as of 0720 GMT, well below its last two-year levels of -0.074%. “CPI over-consensus readings from Germany today could pose risks for the Bunds although this would be a warning of a higher euro (inflation) rise tomorrow,” Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann told clients. But he added that with eurozone core inflation, which cuts off volatile food and energy costs, likely to remain below 1%, that is unlikely to change the ECB’s sentiment. Italy’s 10-year yield meanwhile rose nearly 1 basis point to 0.93%, keeping the closely monitored gap between 10-year Italian and German yields at 109 bps, the lowest in two weeks. In the primary market, Belgium will raise up to 3.4 billion euros from the reopening of bonds capable of 2025, 2031 and 2050. The focus this week is on the European Union, which is expected to soon reveal details about the funding plan for its coronavirus recovery fund as all member states backed the ratification of a law that would allow the EU to start borrowing in the market. (Report by Yoruk Bahceli, Edited by William Maclean)

