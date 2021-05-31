Sri Lanka questions burning of cargo ship crew as ecological devastation assessed





A cargo ship is burning off the coast of Sri Lanka for the 12th day in a row, in one of the island’s worst marine ecological disasters.

Sri Lankan criminal investigators began questioning the crew of a burning cargo ship on Monday as the Singapore-registered carrier was making its 12th day in a row in one of the worst marine ecological disasters in the world. the island. A fire broke out aboard the MV X-Press Pearl, which was carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid and a large amount of plastic raw materials, as it was about to enter the port of Colombo on May 20th. The intense flames, still burning at the rear of the ship 186 meters (610 feet), have destroyed most of the cargo, some of which have fallen into the Indian Ocean. Tons of microplastic granules from the ship and its nearly 1,500 containers have flooded Sri Lanka’s famous beaches, forcing a fishing ban and causing fears of ecological destruction. The head of the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) Dharshani Lahandapura said they were still assessing the ecological damage, but believed it was “the worst ever in my life”. The Inspector General of Police has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the fire, as well as the major environmental damage caused, an official said. “The 25-member team has completed their quarantine and we are able to question them today,” a police spokesman said. MEPA said the ship’s captain had been aware of a nitric acid leak on May 11, long before the ship entered Sri Lankan waters. Tons of microplastic granules from the ship and its nearly 1,500 containers have flooded Sri Lanka’s famous beaches.

Authorities are moving to sue the ship’s owners and crew and seek damages from insurers. The fire has been under control since Sunday, officials said, adding, however, that the ship continued to smoke on Monday and that high monsoon winds were igniting flames in the back of the ship. They said it was still too hot for them to try to board the hit ship. Banste implemented a fishing ban and there is a fear of ecological destruction.

International recovery firm SMIT is leading efforts to extinguish the blaze and is being assisted by the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. The three-month-old ship was heading to Colombo from Gujarat, India. She had previously visited Qatar and Dubai and had to go to Malaysia and Singapore after calling in Colombo.







