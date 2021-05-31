90% increase in the number of Palestinian structures targeted in 2021 compared to the equivalent period in 2020





JERUSALEM, Monday, May 31, 2021 (WAFA) – The number of Palestinian structures targeted by Israel increased by 90 percent in 2021 compared to the equivalent period in 2020, according to a new report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. He said in the report on the devastation and displacement of the West Bank that since April, Israeli occupation authorities destroyed, forced people to demolish or seize 23 Palestinian-owned structures across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. This resulted in the relocation of 13 people, including nine children, and otherwise affected the livelihoods, or access to services, of over 100 others. All the structures were in Zone C of the occupied West Bank or East Jerusalem and were targeted due to the lack of building permits, which are almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain, OCHA stressed. While the number of structures targeted in April is the second lowest this year, it is attributed to the start of the Muslim month of Ramadan on April 13 during which Israeli authorities traditionally ban most demolition, the cumulative figure in 2021, at the end of April, is 90 percent higher than its equivalent for the same period in 2020 (166 vs. 316) and 129 percent higher for structures provided as humanitarian aid (48 vs. 110). One of the structures, located in the Susiya cattle community in the Hebron district south of the West Bank, in addition to a cover for an agricultural facility at al-Khader in Bethlehem, was provided as humanitarian aid. In Khirbet al-Ras al Ahmar, a small Bedouin community in the northern Jordan Valley, 21 donor-funded relief structures, including a 3.2 km agricultural road worth more than 60,000 euros, were served with stop orders. pune. The community, which is located in an area designated by the Israeli authorities as a ‘firing zone’ for military training, is at increased risk of a forced transfer. Also in the northern Jordan Valley, an Israeli Regional Settlement Council issued several confiscation orders against Palestinian-owned vegetable stables in a Zone C section of the villages of Bardala and Kardala in the Tubas district. The legal partners have lodged an objection with the Israeli Civil Administration, arguing that the Regional Council has no authority to issue such orders against the Palestinians, and noted that the orders are based on Israeli civil law, which is not applicable in Zone C, the organization said. and KB. Ten structures were destroyed in East Jerusalem: nine of them by the Municipality of Jerusalem and one by the owner of the structure, following the issuance of a demolition order. Six of the targeted structures were in the al Isawiyya neighborhood, affecting the livelihoods of 18 people, including 10 children. Three other living structures were located in the Beit Hanina neighborhood: according to the affected families, the Municipality demolished the structures before the expiration of the two-week notice given to them, while their lawyer was ready to file an objection. MK

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos