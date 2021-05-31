On May 28, two days after Cyclone Yaas caused severe damage in the coastal districts and the Sunderban delta of West Bengal, Prime Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee, while receiving an assessment of the situation in South Pargana 24, warned district officials to ensure there are no complaints in relief operations.

Last time, we had given enough (relief). But because of one or two incidents, we had to face a lot of disgrace. That should not happen this time, CM said at a meeting after reviewing the cyclones in Sagar. Banerjee seemed to be referring to allegations of massive corruption and nepotism that her party had to face as a result of Cyclone Amphan, which had devastated the state in May 2020.

With three coastal districts and more than 100 islands in the Sunderban delta, the state is prone to cyclones originating over the Bay of Bengal. West Bengal has been hit by at least four such cyclones in Aila (2009), Bulbul (2019), Amphan (2020) and Yaas (2021) in the recent past.

Whenever a cyclone destroys coastal districts and Sunderbans, thousands of crore are poured by the central government and the state. Allegations of corruption, mismanagement and nepotism appear immediately afterwards, as if they had become synonymous. And while the current focus is on the Central State battle for the resignation of the chief secretary, at its root lies a recurring tension between the ruling party and the Opposition over issues of facilitation allocation, the state of embankments and the funding center.

The more destruction, the greater the fund that flows to aid and reconstruction, and the more serious the allegations of corruption. It happened when Aila struck in May 2009 during the regime of the Left Front. It happened a decade later when Amphan struck in May 2020 during the Trinamool (TMC) Congress regime. Nothing has changed, said Subhash Acharya, former joint director of Sunderban Development Board.

Sharing the relief

Immediately after relief operations began after Cyclone Amphan in May 2020, complaints were spilled that compensation never reached the actual victims. Clashes erupted in the villages hit by the cyclone, as it turned out that local TMC leaders benefited the most. In some areas, women were at the forefront of the protests.

I did not receive a single penny as relief even though my hut was completely damaged. Not many others liked me in the village either. But there are some people who got money even though they did not suffer any losses. They were close to the ruling party, said Madhusudan Mondol, a villager from Satjelia.

With less than a year left for the crucial 2021 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) snatched the case and turned it into a major poll issue. Words like Chal chor (thief paddy) and chir Tirpal (thief tarpaulin) were coined to attack TMC on allegations of corruption during aid operations.

The IMC denied the allegations. But it has clearly had an impact, as the party does not want to face the same perception again.

CM has directed us to ensure that there is no shortage of water, food, medicine and tarpaulin relief materials. There is no harm if one gets two tarpaulins instead of one. But this time there should be no complaints, said a district magistrate.

But BJP is not convinced there has been any change. BJP workers and supporters are not allowed to enter the rescue shelters. They are not receiving any relief, which is being provided by the state government. We are organizing facilitation materials from the party for them. In some areas, our workers and leader are being attacked when they provide assistance, said Dilip Ghosh, BJP state president.

Embankment policy

Preliminary assessments carried out by district officials within 48 hours after Cyclone Yaas discovered that the embankments had been damaged in at least 134 places. This hurt CM because officials pointed out that many of the embankments that were broken this time were barely repaired a year ago after Cyclone Amphan had hit the state.

I can not allow government money to go down every year. The embankments made of mud are being damaged every year and the money is going into the pockets of some people, she said, as she headed the finance department to check which embankments were repaired after Amphan and how much they were damaged this time.

At least 160 km of river embankments and four kilometers of sea dams were damaged by Cyclone Amphan which had hit Bengal on 20 May. After the cyclone, Banerjee had said he would write a letter to NITI Ayog to send a team of experts and find some permanent solution. Nothing moved however.

Back in May 2009, when Cyclone Aila hit the Sunderbans, of the total 3,122 km belt, the embankments held by the irrigation department of about 778 km were left or severely damaged. The then government of Manmohan Singh produced more than 5,000 crore for embankment repair based on a report prepared by an expert committee formed by the government. But only about 20% – 25% of the work could be done. A considerable part of the money was returned to the Center as the embankments were not fixed for various land-related problems.

There is a vicious cycle in Sunderbans involving local politicians, engineers and contractors. They thrive on the funds that come for the regular adjustment of embankments. This has been going on for decades, otherwise why would Sunderbans villagers suffer from the same problem year after year? said a former official of the state irrigation department.

Quarrels over central funds

The third recurring layer of controversy in addition to the allocation of relief material and the state of embankments is the quarrel between the state and the center over funds after the impact of a cyclone.

This time, even before the cyclone hit, Banerjee raised its height by claiming that the Center was depriving the state of allocating fewer funds to fight Cyclone Yaas compared to what was being allocated to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

They (the center run by BJP) have announced an advance fund of 600 korera each in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and a little more than 400 crore for West Bengal. I asked why Bengali was being deprived, she said. Following the cyclone, Banerjee submitted a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that It will take 20,000 cents to repair the damage and carry out the reconstruction.

I have submitted the report. We asked him to do what he thought would be appropriate, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey of Cyclone Yaas in the affected areas of West Bengal and Odisha and later announced immediate financial assistance to 1000 springs.

Could Yaas be any different?

This time, however, the TMC, which returned to power for the third time in a row, despite facing massive allegations of corruption, is cautiously stepping on it. This is all because the Calcutta High Court has already ordered a review on allegations of corruption in mitigating materials following Cyclone Amphan based on a PIL.

Earlier this week, Banerjee pushed for a long-term, permanent solution to concrete embankments and planting mangroves on embankments.

Without proper study, no one can say for sure what a permanent solution is. While in some areas concrete embankments may have worked, it may not withstand the force of rivers and storms in other areas where soil characteristics and slope are very different. There, natural structures reinforced by local mangrove species or geo-textiles may be appropriate, said Tuhin Ghosh, director of the School of Oceanographic Studies at Jadavpur University.

After facing a harsh response suspected due to local panchayat leaders over corruption and nepotism in aid distribution, this time, the CM has announced that aid work would be done directly by the government, instead of local panchayats, and the benefits would be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the affected persons after proper investigation.

We need to undertake a proper study before we start the reconstruction and relief work. For this, we would start a Duaare Tran project (door sill relief). Camps would be held in villages between June 3 and June 18 where people can deposit in their application detailing damage to homes and farmland. The investigation would take place between June 19 and June 30. The money will reach those directly affected between July 1st and July 8th, she added.

BJP, which won 77 of the 292 seats in recent polls, said it would prefer to wait and see how relief reaches the current victims in a non-corrupt way.

The IMC, in an attempt to make the panhayat three-tier system without opposition, has completely destroyed the system. BJP workers are not allowed to enter the relief camps. We understand if they will be able to reach the Duaare Tran camps when they are deployed. These are all announcements made by the Prime Minister. Let’s see how this works, said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesman in the state.