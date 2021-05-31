The man asks the Chinese judge to reject the evidence contaminated by torture





CANBERRA, Australia (AP) A Chinese-Australian writer tried in Beijing for alleged espionage said he begged a judge to reject evidence of what he had said while being tortured by investigators. Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial last Thursday and the court postponed its decision to a later date. The Australian Government on Friday labeled his detention since he arrived in China in January 2019 of arbitrary detention. The Associated Press on Monday saw the crime novelist and bloggers show the legal proceedings circulated among his supporters over the weekend. Yang said he had an appointment with his trial judge three days before his one-day trial. The judge denied his request to present evidence and call witnesses during the trial, but agreed to include nearly 100 pages of defense documents in his case file. I made a plea to the judge to exclude my interrogation data from court proceedings, Yang said. Illegally illegal. Torture. They had hidden camera recordings, Yang added. Yang does not indicate how the judge responded to his request. Chinese criminal procedure law prohibits confessions forced by torture or intimidation. The prosecution case, according to the legal facts, is unfounded, Yang said. Yang said he was tired and confused during the session and did not have the spirit to talk enough. He estimated that he spoke for less than five minutes in his defense, but said that the session gave me a sense that things are fine. The interrogations I was subjected to, where I was told I had to confess, and the treatment I received for the first year and a half was (sic) much worse, Yang said. Chinese authorities have not released any details of the charges against Yang, who reportedly previously worked for China’s Ministry of State Security as an intelligence agent. Yang told his supporters over the weekend: I served China when I was young, even secretly. Yang has denied the charge against him, and while a sentence is practically certain, it is not clear when the verdict will be handed down. The espionage charge carries sentences ranging from three years in prison to the death penalty. The lawsuit comes at a time of deteriorating relations between the two countries, sparked by Chinese retaliation against Australian legislation against foreign involvement in its domestic policy, expulsion of telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G phone network and calls for an independent investigation into the origin of the coronavirus that was first discovered in China in late 2019. Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press

