B1617 Coronavirus Variant Spreads Worldwide with ‘Frightening Speed’, Warn Experts | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Representative image (IANS) The B1617 COVID-19 variant is spreading worldwide at a ‘frightening rate’ and could exacerbate the pandemic especially in countries with low vaccination rates, according to the latest estimate. Type B1617 is becoming increasingly dominant worldwide and this will not be the last time the virus is transformed, the Strait Times reported on Sunday. “What is frightening is the speed at which this variant is able to spread and circulate widely within the community, often exceeding the ability of contact tracking units to track and isolate exposed contacts to break transmission chains.” , a professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health of the National University of Singapore (NUS), was quoted as saying. “It has the potential to launch a larger pandemic storm than the world has ever seen before,” Ying added. B1617 has mutated to spread more easily from person to person and can damage vaccine protection as well as natural infection, though only slightly, experts say. The variant, which was first discovered in India in October 2020, is now present in more than 50 countries and is surpassing other types that cause infections, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Earlier this month, the global health body declared it a “variant of global concern”. The strain is 1.5 to two times more transmissible than the strain that first appeared in Wuhan 18 months ago. There are three versions of B1617B16171, B16172 and B16173. The second version is the most important as it seems to surpass B16171 in local cases as well as those reported globally. The third version, B16173, is rare, the report said. While it remains unclear whether B1617 causes more serious illness or death, the best weapon remains widespread vaccination. Vaccinated individuals have a reduced chance of becoming infected and a much lower chance of developing severe symptoms even if they are infected, Teo said. Various studies have shown that the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against B1617. However, most countries, unfortunately, have lagged far behind in vaccinating their people as global inequality in vaccine supply and distribution persists. This means a higher chance that B1617 will crawl to places previously minimally affected by COVID-19, was quoted as saying Professor Dale Fisher, chairman of the WHO Global Alarm and Response Network. “These countries, such as Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, are more vulnerable due to low vaccination levels, leaving them more susceptible to serious diseases,” Fisher said. ** The above article was published by a wireless agency with minimal modifications to the title and text.

