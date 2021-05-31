US spies on Merkel, EU officials via Danish cables: Report | News from Angela Merkel

The United States used a partnership with foreign intelligence unit Denmarks to spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR).

The findings are the result of an internal investigation conducted by the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) in 2014 and 2015, DR said in a report on Sunday, citing nine unnamed sources who had access to the classified information.

According to the investigation, the US National Security Agency (NSA) used a collaboration with the FE to eavesdrop on Danish information cables to spy on senior officials in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany from 2012 to 2014.

In addition to Merkel, the NSA also spied on then-German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and former German opposition leader Peer Steinbruck, DR said.

The investigation revealed that the NSA had access to wide streams of data passing through internet cables to and from Denmark and intercepted everything from text messages and phone calls to internet traffic including searches, chats and messaging services.

Denmark, a close ally of the US, hosts several major landing stations for underwater internet cables from and from Sweden, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

A DR source described the FE access to the cable as having strategic importance to US-Denmark relations.

The FE launched the internal investigation codenamed Operation Dunhammer following concerns about Edward Snowdens leaks in 2013 revealing how the NSA works. Snowden, the former NSA contractor, blew up the cover of the US massive espionage program.

But upon receiving Dunhammer’s findings, the top management of the FE at the time did not disrupt cooperation with the NSA, according to DR.

Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen, who took over the defense portfolio in June 2019, was informed of the spying in August last year. That same month, she suspended the head of the Defense Intelligence Service and three other officials.

The DR said Bramsen declined to comment on his report but told the broadcaster that systematic wiretapping of close allies is unacceptable.

Biden deeply involved

In Washington, the NSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) also declined to comment.

Snowden, the former announcer returned by the NSA contractor, accused US President Joe Biden of being deeply involved in the matter.

Biden is ready to respond to this when he soon visits Europe as, of course, he was deeply involved in this scandal for the first time. There should be a clear demand for full public disclosure not only from Denmark, but their senior partner as well, he cicerone.

A German chancellor’s spokeswoman told Reuters that she only became aware of the allegations when asked by reporters. The spokesman declined to comment further.

Steinbruck, the former German opposition leader, condemned the alleged US espionage.

It is grotesque that friendly intelligence services are eavesdropping and spying on senior representatives of other countries, he told German broadcaster ARD. Politically, I consider it a scandal.

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told Swedish broadcaster SVT that he wanted full information about these things.

And Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen told broadcaster NRK that he took the allegations seriously.

The French government on Monday said the allegations are extremely serious if proven.

“Extremely serious, we need to see if our EU partners, the Danes, have made mistakes or mistakes in their cooperation with US services,” European Minister Clement Beaune told France Info radio.

Among the allies, there should be trust, a minimum of cooperation, so these possible facts are serious, the minister said.