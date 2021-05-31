Telangana to vaccinate students going abroad for higher education





After making a special effort to give Covid-19 vaccines to high-risk groups, the Telangana government has decided to start vaccinating students going abroad for higher education. These students will be vaccinated with priority based on their acceptance letters. The Department of Medicine and Health will soon prepare guidelines in this regard. The decision comes as a relief for students planning to take admissions to universities abroad. With various countries planning to open trips and other sectors behind Covid curbs, some students in Telangana are looking to pursue higher education abroad. Since Covid vaccination will be a key condition to travel and stay in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, the state government decided to launch a special machine to give students Covid vaccine. Meanwhile, the special direction for vaccination of high-risk groups in the state was taking place for a fourth day on Monday. Beneficiaries identified in this category, also known as super distributors, were receiving blows to vaccination centers across the state. Under special direction, state health authorities plan to cover 7.78 lakh people including drivers and taxi drivers, employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), those working in Rythu bazaars, grocery stores, wine shops, street vendors, laundry shops, shops and vegetables, fruits, flowers, chicken, meat, fish markets. Over the past three days, health authorities vaccinated more than 2.70 lakh people. They included about 55,000 of 45-year-olds who took the second dose. According to the director of public health and family welfare Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, 69,168 people were vaccinated on Sunday. They included 4,698 who took their second hit. On Sunday, 48,708 people in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated. Of those, 41,040 received strokes at government vaccination centers and another 7,668 at private hospitals. So far the state has vaccinated 1.71 people in the 18-44 age group. The special vaccination machine will last for a week. The state has so far administered 60.58 lakh doses. Vaccination is being carried out at 1,069 centers across the state. The state last week launched Covid vaccination for the 18- to 44-year-old age group with a special machine in all districts targeting high-risk / vulnerable groups at designated Covid vaccination centers, and also allowed private CVCs to vaccinate the 18-year-old. -44. –IANST ms / hirit (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

