Iran pressures Houthis to step up drone strikes on Saudi Arabia





Iran, backed by its increased drone capabilities, encouraged Hamas to try to strike Israel with them from Gaza after flying a UAV to northern Israel on May 18 and using one in April to attack a hangar. The CIA in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region has now celebrated new Houthi airstrikes on Saudi Arabia. Iran-backed drone warfare is now threatening or involving Syria, Iraq, Israel, Yemen and other countries in the region. Iran’s main contribution to drones has been in Yemen where it provided expertise and equipment such as gyroscopes and other specialized parts to assist an indigenous industry in the production of UAVs. These became the Qasef-style drones that the Houthi rebels have used for years against Saudi Arabia and the Riyadh-led coalition. “According to the Fars News Agency International Group, Brigadier General Yahya Sari, the official spokesman for [Houthi] “The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that King Khalid Air Base was once again attacked by a Yemeni drone,” said a report in Iran on Monday. It is clear from Iranian reports that Iran is encouraging and behind these attacks. They are used to putting pressure on Saudi Arabia. Iran relies on Houthi information to show the public the role of Houthi UAVs. “With God’s help, the UAV unit managed to target King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait this morning in an attack operation with a 2K Qasef UAV,” the report notes. “Referring to accurate targeting, [the Houthis] stressed that the attack was carried out in response to the escalation of aggression and the widespread siege of Yemen. The Yemeni UAV unit also targeted King Khalid base in Khamis Mushit with a 2ase Qasef UAV in an attack operation on Friday and Sunday. This means that there is a growing drone strike against Saudi Arabia in the days of last. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Arab News reported that “its coalition air defenses seized an explosive-laden drone launched from Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia late Saturday, the alliance’s command center said early Sunday.” In a statement carried out by state TV Al-Ekhbariya, the coalition said the armed UAV was targeting the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait along the border with Yemen, the report says. “It was the latest in a series of missile and drone strikes by the Iranian-backed militia against Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom led a coalition to restore the UN-recognized government in 2015. Ignoring calls to support mediated peace negotiations from the UN, the militia has also refused to complete its offensive in the city of Marib. ” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a drone that flew to northern Israel on May 18 came from Syria or Iraq and was linked to Iran. On that date, the IDF said: “Early this morning, a UAV approaching the Israeli border in the Emek HaMaayanot area was intercepted after being monitored by the Israeli Air Force. “Fragments of the UAV were collected by security forces.”







