Will US support for the stability of the Kurdistan region continue?

The role of the United States in helping to establish stability and success in the Kurdish regions of Syria and Iraq has been crucial to the role that those regions play today. However, all that success depends on a delicate balance.

In both cases, US policy has been threatened by Turkish and Iranian efforts to undermine stability and success. Questions have now been raised about the US long-term role in eastern Syria and what the US will do about Iran-backed attacks on its forces in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The two Kurdish regions of Syria and Iraq are very different.

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq is officially and legally an autonomous region of Iraq with its government, in the capital Erbil. There are choices. There is a complex policy, most of them rooted in two powerful families, called Barzani and Talabani.

The Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan, called KRG, has its own armed forces, the Peshmerga. These units are also divided into divisions, some close to the Barzani-led Kurdistan Democratic Party and others affiliated with the Talabanis-led Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and their supporters.

Write a lot, this is what is happening in KRG:

On the ground the area is economically successful and many Iraqis have fled there from other parts of chaotic Iraq. Yazidis, Christians, Turkmens and others make up the diverse structure of society. Many Arabs fled ISIS to the KRG and when ISIS disappeared, others fled pro-Iranian Shiite militias to come to Erbil.

The area also has major advances from the Turkish economy, such as banks and products, because it exports and imports to neighboring Turkey. It also has to do with Iran.

Turkey has bases in the KRG where the country claims to be fighting the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party), but is actually expanding its influence. Rumor has it that Turkey wants to move further inland, to Sinjar, or closer to Dohuk and Erbil.

Meanwhile Iran also wants a role; he wants the Iranian dissidents in the KRG to be suppressed. He wants the PDKI (Democratic Party of Iranian Kurds), the PAK (Kurdistan Freedom Party) and other parties to be suppressed.

The US has helped this region. She has trained Peshmerga through organizations supported by the Anti-ISIS Coalition such as the KTCC. It has an extensive base at Erbil International Airport. That base has now been attacked by pro-Iranian militia, including a sophisticated drone strike in April.

This means that US support is the key to security and stability. The Kurdistan Region is the only place in Iraq where American soldiers are generally welcomed and liked by locals. Threats can come from outside, but not from within.

However, the region is being hit like an anvil by Iranian and Turkish pressure. Turkey and Iran want the US to leave the region so that it can divide countries like Iraq and Syria. Kurdistan is in the middle.

For a time, during the ISIS war, the Kurdish region was a strategic and successful one, playing a major role. KRG led Kirkuk and Sinjar. The Iraqi state was so weak that the KRG functioned much more like a state than Baghdad, but the situation has changed since then.

Unfortunately, the Kurds have seen this before. They have been sacrificed in the past because of US machinations during the Cold War. They have been abandoned. Their hopes in the past, relying on Russia, the US or others have faded.

KRG knows this; its leaders like Nechirvan Barzani, Masrour Barzani and Lahur Talabani grew with the knowledge given by Masoud Barzani and Jalal Talabani. US support for the KRG is essential but it is not the only game in town. The region is successful and has many friends, from France to Hungary to Canada.

She knows how to navigate Turkish and Iranian demands. It is generally admired in some Iranian and Turkish circles.

The Iranian regime boasts that it saved the Kurdistan region from ISIS and there is even a video in which Masoud Barzani, during the dark days of August 2014 when everyone seemed lost, was greeted by Qasem Soleimani, who arrived in Erbil with support iraniane.

This is a partly true story. When Erbil needed help, Iran was there, because unlike Saddam’s genocidal regime in the past, Iran has never committed genocide against the Kurds. Unlike Turkey, which denied that Kurds existed, Iran has always had a Kurdish province. Unlike Syria, where the Kurds could not even obtain citizenship, at least in Iran they were citizens.

The Kurdish region of Iraq, called Basur or South Kurdistan is just one of the important and successful Kurdish areas. Rojava, western Kurdistan, is the Kurdish region of Syria. A relatively small and less populous region than the Kurdish regions of Turkey, Iran and Iraq, it was ignored and abandoned by the Assad regime.

Only when the Syrian revolution began did the regime begin to realize that it needed the Kurdish region and tried to improve the oppression of the past. This did not work exactly, but it did mean that when the Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG) came out the regime could fade away, leaving some soldiers behind in places like Qamishli. The regime intended to return as it faded during the Syrian civil war.

One beneficiary of the civil war was the YPG and its constituent civilian authorities, the PYD and other related groups. Until 2014, when ISIS was raging and committing genocide in Iraq, the YPG helped Yazidis flee through Syria to IDP camps. They prevented a worse genocide.

The American authorities and the nascent Coalition formed saw this success and America began to support the YPG, which helped form an anti-ISIS umbrella army called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). It was here that Brett McGurk, then the anti-ISIS tsar, and others played a key role. US special forces came in to fight and soon the SDF is pushing ISIS back, finally destroying it in Raqqa in 2017 and squeezing it to death in Baghuz on the Euphrates banks in 2019.

The success of the SDF however had a boomerang impact across the border in Turkey. Turkey, led by an extremist right-wing Islamic AK Party government, wanted to suppress Kurdish aspirations and launched a war against the PKK in 2015.

They accused the PKK of being the same as the YPG and this led Turkey to invade Syria in 2016 and ethnically purge Afrin of Kurds in 2018. Turkey’s confession was that Kurds in eastern Syria, West, were seeking to link up with Kurds in nearby Afrin Bregu.

US authorities were concerned, but under the Trump administration a pro-Ankara lobby came into force in all parts of the US government. The lobby, staffed by former diplomats who had served in Turkey and worshiped Erdogan, wanted the United States to support the SDF and the Kurds in supporting jihadists in Idlib called the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) and various extremist groups. supported by Turkey called the Syrian National Army.

These groups openly killed Yazidis and vowed to “kill the infidels” or “infidels” and posted pictures of themselves with machine gun women. They were similar to ISIS, but for some American officials, these were groups that could march on Damascus and through them, the US would return to the good graces of Turkey.

Like the American Cold War mentality that once abandoned the Kurds in the 1970s and worshiped Saddam Hussein’s regime for poison gas attacks on civilians, some US officials liked far-right jihadists and found them exotic and a “fortune.” in the region. Meanwhile other US officials, who liked the peace and stability that the SDF had brought more than the chaos and genocide of groups like HTS, told the Kurds that the US would stay with them if they made some concessions here and there.

The concessions will mean allowing Turkey to occupy Afrin and expel its entire Kurdish population, about 170,000 people, and then the occupation of Tel Abyad and the expulsion of the Kurds there as well.

Turkey told the UN in 2019 that it would take a “buffer zone” along the Syrian border and expel the Kurds and replace them with Arabs from Syria. This would be total ethnic cleansing as something from the 1940s when Germany invaded Poland. The UN welcomed Turkey’s plans. The only thing standing were some American special forces.

In the end, Turkey was disappointed by its intention to destroy Kobani, Qamishli, Derik and other Kurdish cities, by a Russian and Syrian regime strategist who allowed some strict Syrian regime soldiers to storm Kurdish areas and raise the flag. of the regime.

Turkey accepted minor ethnic cleansing around Tel Abyad. They had one last mission though: Kill the young Kurdish woman known as Hevrin Khalaf who was a promising rising star in eastern Syria. Presumably acting with direct intelligence from Ankara, Turkish-backed Syrian extremists shot him in October 2019 and killed him. The Turkish newspaper applauded the operation. Some in the Trump administration were shocked. Others came out on top of each other in a successful operation that could break US support for the SDF.

Enter President Joe Biden. By removing the pro-Ankara lobby upon entering office, Biden has tried to maintain stability in eastern Syria, but has some concerns.

An oil company granted a concession under Trump appears to be losing its concession. Reports say funding will be cut for SDF. The US has trained about 80,000 SDF members to fight ISIS.

There are tens of thousands displaced in the Al-Hol camp and thousands of ISIS detainees in eastern Syria. Many of them are foreigners, including from Europe, but Europe will not take its ISIS members back. This creates an economic and security burden.

The question is whether the US can maintain the stability that has helped create eastern Syria. Because the area is a range of stability, what happens in the West also matters to the KRG. This is despite the fact that the authorities in the KRG do not agree with the Kurdish-led authorities in eastern Syria. This is politics and has its reasons, but it is also due to Turkish pressure.

Turkey wants the Kurdish regions to be separate and compatible. He wants the US to come out. The question is whether the US will stay and do more than in the past.