



The Pacific Islands are being informed as the next phase in the travel bubble in Australia but the plan depends on the effectiveness of vaccinating nations.

At a travel event at News Corp Australia, Commerce and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said the federal and New Zealand governments were considering extending quarantine travel to include a number of destinations in the Pacific. This could allow Australians to vacation in destinations such as the Cook Islands, New Caledonia or Tahiti. “This would once again be a great signal of confidence that the bubbles can work,” Mr Tehan said in response to the discussions. “Obviously we will have to monitor what is happening in our region and see if there are opportunities in the future.” Mr Tehan noted that vaccinating the majority of the population was key to opening the borders. At the back of Victoria’s seven-day premature blockade, Qanta chief executive Alan Joyce, who also attended the event in Sydney, outlined a national framework needed to prevent internal border closures, which were hurting travel trust. “We need security at internal borders in terms of when they close and when they open, and we have a common definition of hotspots,” Mr Joyce said. “We have been looking for him for a year now. It would make life a lot easier. ” News Corp Australia CEO Michael Miller agreed that a national response framework, committed by all states and territories, should be implemented in combination with a strong vaccination distribution. Mr Joyce said the vaccines were also “passports for international travel”. Qantas said roughly 22 per cent of its domestic operations had been hit by the recent closure of Australia’s second most populous state, but made a quick comeback. “While the blockade in Victoria will definitely prevent people from traveling while it is in place, we have seen markets recover from these premature blockages faster than they did last year,” a Qanta spokesman said. Mr Tehan said Australians had to spend a lot to boost the domestic tourism market, which has been hit by the blockade of international visitors. “Take that holiday and spend a lot,” he said. “You’re not spending much overseas, so you spend a lot here.” A News Corp. study found that 58 per cent of Australians were “far from alone” to resume travel – a key opportunity for tour operators to attract customers for an in-house vacation. Qantas has also stepped up its pressure to stimulate Australians to take blows, unveiling a competition that will see families of four in each state win one year of free flights. Mr Joyce also said Accor, a Qanta accommodation partner, would give each winner one million points for hotel bookings. Mr Tehan said any incentive to vaccinate people would be welcomed by the federal government. * NCA Newswire is a wholly owned publication of News Corp Australia.

