11 major changes and updates of June 2021, taxpayers need to know today





Income Tax. Representative image Some important changes will take effect for taxpayers in June 2021. A number of deadlines are also ending today (May 31). Taxpayers will not be able to complete those activities in June for which the expiration dates end today. Here is a list of 11 important changes and updates for taxpayers in June 2021. 1. Last date for revised ITR: You can not submit revised or delayed ITR for FY 2019-20 from June 1st as the due date is May 31st. 2. May 31, 2021 is the deadline for late or revised ITR filing for FY 2019-20. The government had extended the date until May 31 amid the Covid-19 pandemic after receiving several requests from stakeholders seeking tax-compliant relaxation. Earlier, the due date was March 31st. 3. Deadline for DRP Objections and Complaints: 31 May is also the deadline for submitting objections to the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) and filing an appeal with the Commissioner. 4. Electronic Submission Portal 2.0: The Income Tax Department is reformatting the ITR e-archiving website. A new website for electronic image submission will be operational from June 7th. Check out the details of the new electronic registration portal here. The new electronic registration portal https://incometax.gov.in will start on June 7, 2021 replacing the existing Department portal https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. 5. E-registration services will be unavailable from 1 – 6 June’21. 6. Appropriate SFT Date: The final date for recording the Financial Transaction Statement under Section 285BA is June 30. Earlier it was May 31st. 7. Statement of due date of the reporting account: The last date for the statement of reporting account was extended to June 30, 2021. Earlier it was May 31st. 8. TDS Statement Deadline: The deadline for submitting the TDS Statement for Q4 of FY 2020-21 is now June 30, 2021. Earlier it was May 31, 2021. 9. New Baroda Bank Check Payment Rules: From June 1, Baroda Bank will make it mandatory to confirm Positive Payment to its customers for check payments. 10. Under the Positive Pay system, the customer must confirm again if payment of more than Rs 2 loop is made by check. If the customer does not do so, then the transaction is canceled. 11. PF-Aadhaar Link: PF account holders must link their Aadhaar by June 1st. It is the responsibility of the employer to require employees to verify their PF account. PF account holders may face trouble if their account is not affiliated with Aadhaar by June 1st. Get Live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, View Latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, Calculate Your Tax From Tax Calculator on Income, know the key winners markets, key losers, and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos