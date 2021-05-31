Taiwan says that by working hard to get vaccines, infections fall





TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan is working hard to get nearly 20 million COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as soon as possible even in the face of global shortages, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday amid domestic pressure to speed up supplies even when infections fall. Photograph Photograph: Soldiers wear protective suits as they disinfect a street following the recent rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the Tucheng District of New Taipei City, Taiwan May 27, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang Taiwan is stepping up its vaccination campaign amid an increase in household infections after months of relative safety, but has so far shot at less than 2% of more than 23 million people, although millions of additional doses are on the way. tire. In a live broadcast from the presidential office, Tsai said the pandemic was serious around the world, vaccine supplies were unable to keep up with demand and all governments, including Taiwan, were working hard to get pictures. All levels of government, including me, are monitoring nearly 20 million vaccines ordered each day so that they can be shipped as quickly as possible and arrive earlier, she said. The island reported 347 internal cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 73 cases added to the total for the last few days as it continues to adjust its infection numbers amid delays in reporting positive tests. This marked the second day in a row in which new cases were below 400, following a rare increase in domestic cases concentrated in Taipei and its nearby cities. The increase, which peaked this month, prompted the government to tighten the reins, including banning meals and gatherings at the restaurant. The pandemic is heading towards a stage where it can be controlled, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a daily news conference earlier Monday, saying new cases continued to fall. Chen said the aggressive measures will stay in place for one to two weeks, including fines for people not wearing face masks outside and banning banquets and wedding awakenings. But the administration is facing pressure to speed up purchases and has said local governments, companies and religious groups can buy them, though they have to go through the central government for authorization. Taiwan’s Cabinet said Monday that Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua would act as coordinator for requests from companies. Tsai said the government will work hard with those outside the government to get even more vaccines. Terry Gou, billionaire founder of lead supplier Apple Inc. Foxconn, said on Saturday his charity plans to apply to import five million doses of the BioNTech SEs COVID-19 vaccine into Taiwan. BioNTech declined to comment. Taiwan has accused China, which claims the island as its territory, of blocking a deal earlier this year for BioNTech shootings, which Beijing denies. Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Edited by Himani Sarkar, Gerry Doyle & Simon Cameron-Moore

