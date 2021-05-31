Students to Get Covid-19 Stroke from June 1: All You Need to Know About Vaccination Exercise, News Stories and Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Amid more infections among children in the latest Covid-19 outbreak, Singapore will extend its vaccination training to more than 400,000 students in schools and higher education institutions, including autonomous universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Education Technician.

Starting Tuesday (June 1), students will be invited to register at the vaccination sites.

Question: My child turns 12 years old after June 1st. Can he get the vaccine?

For now, vaccination will be open only to children who are at least 12 years old from June 1 this year, the MoD said.

They will turn 12 as only June 1 will be invited for vaccination at a later date.

Q: Who is eligible for this vaccination exercise for students?

More than 400,000 students from schools and institutes of higher education will be eligible.

This includes those in primary and secondary schools, junior colleges, the Millennia Institute, madrassas, special education schools (Sped), and the international wings of the Hwa Chong Institution, the Anglo-Chinese School, and the St. Joseph Institution.

Full-time students in polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and autonomous universities will also be invited to strike, including those enrolled in full-time continuing education and training programs, such as Master courses.

This does not include students in private and other international schools who will be eligible for the vaccine when it becomes available to those in their age group.

Q: Will students be able to choose which vaccine they want to get?

Those aged 18 and over can choose the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, while those between the ages of 12 and 17 will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine as the Moderna vaccine has not been approved for use with this age group.

Q: How do we know the vaccine is safe for children? What are the possible side effects?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently the only Covid-19 vaccine authorized for use in adolescents 12 to 17 years of age here.

Health Sciences Authority. and the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccines here had reviewed the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine based on clinical trials for individuals in this age group, the MoD said.

The safety profile of the Pfizer vaccine in the younger population is consistent with the known safety profile in the adult population, the MoD said.

Side effects include injection site pain, fatigue, headache, chills and fever, which usually resolve on their own within a few days.

Question: If students cannot be vaccinated during this vaccination exercise (eg due to poor health or abroad), will they be able to be vaccinated later?

Yes. They can do this when vaccination exercises are open to the general public for their age groups, and if they are deemed medically legal at the time.

Question: Will parents be allowed to accompany their child to vaccination centers?

Parents or guardians must accompany those under the age of 13 to the vaccination center.

While parents are not required to accompany children over the age of 13, they can do so if they wish. They will be placed in a family waiting area outside the vaccination room to avoid tooth blockage.

Q: What should students or their parents do if they have not yet received an SMS about vaccination?

SMS will be sent to students aged 18 and over, and parents of children under 18 years.

Parents or guardians of students in O, N and A (or equivalent) level groups who have not yet received an SMS by June 3 should contact the child’s school for assistance.

Generally, other students who are in schools and institutes of higher education should receive their SMS by the end of the second week of June.

Students who have not yet received an SMS within the dates set by their institutions should promptly inform the designated contact persons at their institutions for assistance.

For ITE students, ITE will make arrangements for them to take their photographs on campus.

Q: What happens if students miss their vaccination appointment? Will they be allowed to schedule another appointment?

Students who miss their first vaccination appointment during the MoD vaccination exercise will be able to plan later when the vaccination is open to the public for their age groups, if they are medically qualified for the vaccine then .

If students miss their second vaccination appointment, they should contact the MoH at 1800 333 9999 for further assistance.

Q: What if a student’s vaccination appointment conflicts with their upcoming national oral exams?

If there are such clashes, changes to oral exam dates within the oral exam window can be decided when possible, the MoD said.

Alternatively, the vaccination appointment can also be rescheduled.

