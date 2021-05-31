Connect with us

International

Students to Get Covid-19 Stroke from June 1: All You Need to Know About Vaccination Exercise, News Stories and Top Stories

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By


SINGAPORE – Amid more infections among children in the latest Covid-19 outbreak, Singapore will extend its vaccination training to more than 400,000 students in schools and higher education institutions, including autonomous universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Education Technician.

Starting Tuesday (June 1), students will be invited to register at the vaccination sites.

Question: My child turns 12 years old after June 1st. Can he get the vaccine?

For now, vaccination will be open only to children who are at least 12 years old from June 1 this year, the MoD said.

They will turn 12 as only June 1 will be invited for vaccination at a later date.

Q: Who is eligible for this vaccination exercise for students?

More than 400,000 students from schools and institutes of higher education will be eligible.

This includes those in primary and secondary schools, junior colleges, the Millennia Institute, madrassas, special education schools (Sped), and the international wings of the Hwa Chong Institution, the Anglo-Chinese School, and the St. Joseph Institution.

Full-time students in polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and autonomous universities will also be invited to strike, including those enrolled in full-time continuing education and training programs, such as Master courses.

This does not include students in private and other international schools who will be eligible for the vaccine when it becomes available to those in their age group.

Q: Will students be able to choose which vaccine they want to get?

Those aged 18 and over can choose the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, while those between the ages of 12 and 17 will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine as the Moderna vaccine has not been approved for use with this age group.

Q: How do we know the vaccine is safe for children? What are the possible side effects?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently the only Covid-19 vaccine authorized for use in adolescents 12 to 17 years of age here.

Health Sciences Authority. and the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccines here had reviewed the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine based on clinical trials for individuals in this age group, the MoD said.

The safety profile of the Pfizer vaccine in the younger population is consistent with the known safety profile in the adult population, the MoD said.

Side effects include injection site pain, fatigue, headache, chills and fever, which usually resolve on their own within a few days.

Question: If students cannot be vaccinated during this vaccination exercise (eg due to poor health or abroad), will they be able to be vaccinated later?

Yes. They can do this when vaccination exercises are open to the general public for their age groups, and if they are deemed medically legal at the time.

Question: Will parents be allowed to accompany their child to vaccination centers?

Parents or guardians must accompany those under the age of 13 to the vaccination center.

While parents are not required to accompany children over the age of 13, they can do so if they wish. They will be placed in a family waiting area outside the vaccination room to avoid tooth blockage.

Q: What should students or their parents do if they have not yet received an SMS about vaccination?

SMS will be sent to students aged 18 and over, and parents of children under 18 years.

Parents or guardians of students in O, N and A (or equivalent) level groups who have not yet received an SMS by June 3 should contact the child’s school for assistance.

Generally, other students who are in schools and institutes of higher education should receive their SMS by the end of the second week of June.

Students who have not yet received an SMS within the dates set by their institutions should promptly inform the designated contact persons at their institutions for assistance.

For ITE students, ITE will make arrangements for them to take their photographs on campus.

Q: What happens if students miss their vaccination appointment? Will they be allowed to schedule another appointment?

Students who miss their first vaccination appointment during the MoD vaccination exercise will be able to plan later when the vaccination is open to the public for their age groups, if they are medically qualified for the vaccine then .

If students miss their second vaccination appointment, they should contact the MoH at 1800 333 9999 for further assistance.

Q: What if a student’s vaccination appointment conflicts with their upcoming national oral exams?

If there are such clashes, changes to oral exam dates within the oral exam window can be decided when possible, the MoD said.

Alternatively, the vaccination appointment can also be rescheduled.

Read the following: 6 keynote addresses by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Covid-19 plans



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: