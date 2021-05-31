View NP: Please stop apologizing, Justin Trudeau

Photo by Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press

Content of the article Italy is an ancient country with a rich history, filled with the usual triumphs and horrors of any country able to date events almost 3000 years ago. She ousted her last king and formed a government based on the Senate and People more than two millennia before similar ideas sowed the seeds of democracy elsewhere. From a small hilly village, Rome built one of the largest empires the world has ever known. We have to thank him for everything, from language to laws to good manners and the idea of ​​clean toilets. When the empire fell, it brought centuries of darkness with it. As brilliant as its legacy is, the Italys ’ancestors have many dark spots on their record: invader and invader most of Europe, parts of Africa, and most of the Middle East, raping and slaughtering as they went; enslaving millions; staging public games in which men fought to the death for the entertainment of others; the persecution of Jews, Christians and any other religious movement was considered undesirable. After a particularly torturous slave uprising, 6,000 prisoners were captured famously crossed along the Appian Way.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article And that was just the ancient days. Do not start us on Benito Mussolini and his alliance with Nazi Germany. Italians and their leaders regard this as part of the past, which by its very nature is over. History is a long, endless lesson, a learning moment that serves to enlighten us on our mistakes and failures, hoping to provide the impetus for improvement. Italians do not apologize for this, and they should not. The Colosseum has not seen a gladiator race forever. No one is crucified anymore. Canada is different. In Canada, our governments like to apologize for the past, especially if the people they apologize for are no longer there to protect themselves. Ottawa has been waving its hands in public since former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney apologized for the deportation of Japanese-Canadians during World War II.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Colby Cosh: Most of the Italian-Canadian exiles were fierce fascists. Why does Justin Trudeau apologize? Opinion: Trudeau’s pardon of Italian-Canadians should be seen in context That was in 1988. Since then, ministers or prime ministers have apologized for a variety of offenses ranging from World War I executions to taxes on Chinese immigrants. No one has rivaled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has apologized or re-apologized for something or something every year since his Liberals came to power in 2015. In 2016 it was about the return of a migrant ship in 1914; the next year was about abuse in residential schools and discrimination against LGBT people. 2018 saw two more: for the arrest and hanging of chiefs Tsilhqotin 150 years ago, and for the expulsion of German Jews in 1939. Next came Iqaluits and Cree Chief Poundmaker.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Some of these were official apologies for events they had already regretted in a less formal way. Last year I saw a shift, as the prime minister was preoccupied with the COVID pandemic and mostly found time only to apologize for his actions in the charity WE, his third ethics complaint. This week Trudeau submitted his own the last apology, an official apology to the House of Commons for the internment of Italian Canadians during World War II. It was in fact an apology, as Mulroney had already demanded the settlement at a meeting of Italian-Canadian organizations 30 years ago. According to Trudeaus’s office, the repetition was necessary because the actions of governments violated the values ​​our country was fighting to secure during World War II, including freedom, equality and justice, and had serious implications for Italian families and the Italian community.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article True enough, but as a scientific investigation by three Italian-Canadians researchers were found, out of 112,000 Italian Canadians at the time, about 31,000 were declared enemy aliens, of whom about 3,000 were identified as staunch supporters of the fascist regime at the time in the war with Canada, and about 600 (others put the number at 500 ) interned under the War Measures Act of 1939, which gave Ottawa the legal authority to stop without charge, confiscate property, and restrict the activities of Canadian-born residents in countries at war with Canada. In other words, it was not an act of racism, discrimination, casual brutality or irrational fear. It was a logical move by a country to defend itself from the most ardent supporters of a regime that Canada was facing in a war in which 45,000 Canadians Were killed. As the bans went on, it was quite civilized: no one lost their home or property, and all were released by 1943. Beginning in 2008 Ottawa spent $ 5 million on projects commemorating the contributions of Italian Canadians, who were poured into the country after the war in such a community number now amounts to more than 1.6 million.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article There is nothing wrong with a sincere apology, but the Trudeaus Liberals seem to aim to atone for any flaws they may draw from the past. Places, like people, make mistakes, but hair t-shirts, self-immolation, and a great desire for repentance speak of a country that is more often embarrassed by its history than proud of the lessons learned. No wonder we do so little to teach it in school, where students have to wonder how such an enthusiastic, well-meaning country could find itself so regularly apologizing to the world. Big issues are far from being resolved. Subscribe to NP Comment, NP Platformed.

Share this article on your social network

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.