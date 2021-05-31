History of origin: the truth behind an international adoption

“I always thought my parents abandoned me,” says Meilan Stuy, who was born in China’s Henan Province but raised by adoptive parents halfway around the world in Utah. She says her parents in the US lovingly kissed her, but the more she did, the more she wanted to know where she was really coming from. As the story of her descent unfolded, so did the cruel circumstances that led many Chinese couples to give up their children.

International adoption is widespread in the US, with China the most common country of origin of the children involved. More than 80,000 adoptees in the U.S. were born in China, where the regulations governing adoption have been relatively weak.

“I decided to adopt a child from China because I learned about the horrific situation of an orphanage in Shanghai through a documentary. I just wanted to provide a home for a child I thought I needed,” says Meilan’s adoptive father, Brian Stuy.

Brian and his wife Longlan, who is Chinese by birth, have three daughters adopted from an orphanage in China. The girls often asked about their biological parents, but all the couple knew was what the orphanage had told them: that the girls had been abandoned.

Brian Stuy, father of Meilan.

The elusive truth

In China, when a child is brought to an orphanage, the details of the child are published in a newspaper. Information includes gender, physical condition, date they were submitted and a photo of their face. If their parents do not show up within a certain period of time, the babies become available for adoption.

Stuys’s house has piles of Chinese newspapers that the couple collected as part of their search for information about their daughters’s roots. In one of those newspapers, Brian spotted a picture of one of his daughters and details of the orphanage.

Chinese newspapers have a section that presents details of babies brought to orphanages.

He flew to Dianbai in Guangdong Province and visited the orphanage, then tracked down the woman who allegedly found his daughter as an abandoned baby.

“She described my daughter’s dress and said she had an empty milk bottle with it,” he says. “She understood it down to the smallest detail. At the time, I thought I had learned everything I needed to know.”

The lies created despair

But the story took an unexpected turn a few years later. Brian saw a news report about an orphanage in Hunan Province dealing with human trafficking, systematically offering money to babies and setting them up for international adoption.

Stuys later discovered that other adoptive parents had been told similarly surprising stories about how their daughters were found. So they flew back to the orphanage in China to face them. It did not take long for the story to unfold and the people in the orphanage to be told. “I asked” why are you lying to me? “and all they said was, ‘Once you start a lie, you’re going to stay with a lie,'” Brian says.

The consequences of China’s one-child policy

At this point, Brian and Longlan began collecting newspapers from all over China in an attempt to get a true picture of the adoption world. They made a database for babies, which has grown to include more than 70,000 faces. They have also begun to match babies to biological parents through DNA. At the request of families who have adopted children from China, they look for people who may be the parents of the birth and collect their saliva for testing. To date, they have identified biological parents in nearly 100 cases.

One of the drivers of China’s adoption market was the one-child policy that the government implemented around 1980 to control its rapidly growing population. Each married couple was allowed to have only one child. The rule was strictly enforced, with violations punishable by fines.

Brian says the preference for boys over girls in China prompted some parents to give up their firstborn daughter after they had a son as their second child. The other parents had their second child taken away by the authorities. Of the nearly 100 biological parents who have identified Stuys, only one couple said they voluntarily gave birth to their child.

“There was strong pressure from a child’s politics,” Longlan says. “Doctors or midwives, or sometimes even grandparents who were afraid of local authorities, were trying to tell mothers to give up their children.”

A changing China

The environment has changed significantly over the last two decades. The Chinese economy has enjoyed dramatic growth, while the old idea that boys were worth more than girls is fading. The government ended the one-child policy in 2015 and has tightened conditions for international adoptions. The number of Chinese children adopted each year in the U.S. peaked in 2005 at about 8,000 and has since dropped to one-tenth of that number.

Brian and his wife Longlan raised three daughters adopted from an orphanage in China.

Two years ago, Meilan reunited with her biological parents and learned that she was their second child and they had to give up on her.

“I always thought of them [willingly] he gave me up. “I was angry with them and did not want to associate with them in any way,” she says. But then the moment you realize that they really loved me, I felt guilty because all my life I paint them as people who do not love me; bad people But they were very good people and consider me their daughter.

She says she can’t see things this way and makes a distinction between her biological parents and her real family in the US But all these years since she became a member of the Stuy family, she finally knows how he got there.