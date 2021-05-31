India reports 1.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases; lowest count in 50 days, says Center-India News, Firstpost





The Union Ministry of Health added that the daily positivity level is currently 9.07 percent. The figure has remained below 10 percent for seven consecutive days

Representative image. AP

New Delhi: India reported the new lowest daily day coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, bringing India’s total number to 2,80,47,534, while the active case load dropped further to 20,26,092, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated on Monday . The death toll rose to 3,29,100 to 3,128 daily deaths, updated data showed at 8am. Recoveries continued to exceed new daily cases for the 18th day in a row. Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 here The number of people cured of the disease rose to 2,56,92,342, with 2,38,022 patients recovering in a span of 24 hours, while the accidental fatality rate stands at 1.17 percent, the data said. Also, 16,83,135 tests were conducted on Sunday, bringing the total cumulative tests performed so far in the country to 34,48,66,883, while the daily positivity was recorded at 9.07 percent. It has been less than 10 per cent for seven consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.04 percent. Active cases decreased further to 20,26,092, including 7.22 percent of total infections, while national ones COVID-19 the recovery rate has improved to 91.60 percent. Of India COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh limit on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. He crossed 60 loops on September 28, 70 loops on October 11, crossed 80 loops on October 29, 90 loops on November 20, and crossed the one-lane limit on December 19th. India passed the dark moment of 2 crore on 4 May. Cumulative number i COVID-19 doses of vaccines administered locally have exceeded 21.31 crore. A total of 21,31,54,129 doses were administered through 30,28,295 sessions, according to the interim report until 7 a.m. Monday.

The 3,128 new victims include 814 from Maharashtra, 493 from Tamil Nadu, 381 from Karnataka, 186 from Kerala, 142 from West Bengal, 138 from Uttar Pradesh and 127 from Punjab. A total of 3,29,100 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 94,844 from Maharashtra, 28,679 from Karnataka, 24,151 from Delhi, 23,754 from Tamil Nadu, 20,346 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,410 from West Bengal, 14,432 from Punjab and 13,016 from Chhattisgarh. The Ministry of Health stressed that more than 70 percent of deaths occurred due to concomitant diseases. “Our figures are being agreed with the Indian Medical Research Council,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the distribution of the figures by the state is subject to further verification and approval.

