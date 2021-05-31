Fallen Soldier of World War II Honored in Gold Hill – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Latest News

Andy Atkinson / Mail TribuneGold Hill IOOF, Pat Coniff Cemetery attendant hands over to Bill Rosecrans a Purple Replacement Heart won by his brother Robert Edwin Rosecrans in World War II, in a ceremony Saturday at the cemetery.

Andy Atkinson / Mail TribuneBill Rosecrans shares the story of his brother Robert E. Rosecrans who died in World War II after a Saturday ceremony of Foreign War Veterans in Gold Hill honoring his brothers the B-29 bomber squadron.

Andy Atkinson / Mail TribuneForeign War Veterans Post 4116 raises the flag for a ceremony marking a new memorial to a fallen World War II soldier who grew up on Gold Hill and the B-29 bomber squadron.

Andy Atkinson / Mail TribuneKaren Ricks reads the names of a squadron of B-29 bombers killed during World War II at a ceremony in Gold Hill on Saturday.

A soldier who grew up on Gold Hill but never returned home from World War II was honored Saturday in his hometown with a ceremony that also recognized the soldier’s brother as well as hid the fallen weapons brothers.

Bill Rosecrans, the last survivor of his family, was the guest of honor Saturday at an IOLF Foreign War Veterans ceremony at Gold Hill IOOF Cemetery honoring the sacrifice of Rosecrans brother Robert Edwin Rosecrans in 1945 and those of the rest of Robert Rosecrans B-29 Bomber Squadron.

A crowd of dozens gathered for the ceremony as Rosecrans received a Purple Replacement Heart that his brother won in the war.

The ceremony included a 15-gun salute to dedicate the newly built memorial honoring the 760 Bomber Squadron Bomb Squadron whose 497 Rosecrans was one of 11 souls on board when the plane crashed on January 14, 1945, during a flight from Saipan to Nagoya, Japan.

Engineer Gunner Sgt. Rosecrans was 22 when the plane crashed. The other 10 men were between the ages of 20 and 28 years old.

Memories flooded in for the last surviving member of the Rosecrans family after the ceremony, with Rosecrans describing how his father did not want his brother to join what was then the Army Air Corps.

His brother, however, wanted to fly.

He said, Dad, that’s what I want, Rosecrans recalled. He loved her.

Cemetery warden Pat Coniff, who helped arrange the memorial and ceremony, said he was overwhelmed by attendance.

I just blew it all up for veterans, Coniff said. Every bit of it warms your heart.

There are 82 veterans in the cemetery, plus 11 MIA men from the Rosecrans squad, according to Coniff.

If not for the efforts of a local genealogy scholar, Robert Rosecrans would have traversed the pages of Southern Oregon history books.

The military considered Rosecrans a Californian when he died because he had stayed with his mother in San Francisco shortly before enrolling, according to Gerald Wayne Gobel, whose wife, a cousin of Rosecrans, is buried in the cemetery.

No one knew he was from here, Gobel said.

Behind the memorial were months of research on the Rosecrans squad and documentation groups, according to Gobel.

Although there were early memorials across the country dedicated to the squadron, Gobel wanted to do his research focusing on where each of the men grew up instead of the city where they were born. The Air Force, and its predecessor during World War II, the Army Air Force, did not volunteer much information in his search, so instead Gobel focused on marriage registrations and registers.

A harder dig is burning, Gobel said.

Gobel did all his research in the local library computer labs most of it before the pandemic, and all of them one hour a day at a time.

He said he knows how to use a computer, but does not have one because he is not familiar with how to maintain them. Instead, it made more sense to use the allotted time at one Jackson County Library Services branch, then steer to another if he needed more time.

Robert Rosecrans devoted most of his free time during the war to becoming a commercial pilot, according to Gobels research. His car was hardly unique among those in his squadron.

The boys flying on the plane, they were similarly motivated, Gobel said.

