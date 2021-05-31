Its time to set the boundaries of the uprising, says SC

The court protects 2 telugu channels from any coercive action by Andhra govt for their COVID-19 report

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was time to define the borders of the uprising even after defending two telugu channels from any coercive action by the Andhra Pradesh government led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy for their COVID-19 pandemic coverage in the State.

A three-judge bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud noted the indiscriminate use of insurgency law against critics, journalists, social media users, activists and citizens to broadcast their grievances about COVID-19 management governments, or also for seeking help to gain medical access, equipment, medicines, and oxygen cylinders, especially during the second wave of the pandemic.

This is misleading the media, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, another judge on the bench along with Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, said about the way in which Andhra Pradesh had tried to shut the channels TV5 AND ABN.

It’s time to set the boundaries of the uprising, Justice Chandrachud said. He noted that the Court had categorically told States not to initiate criminal proceedings against critics of the COVID-19 management measures in an order of 30 April.

Justice Chandrachud referred to how, at an early stage his motu listening, he had wondered if accusations of insurgency would be leveled against a news channel, which had published pictures of two people throwing the body of a COVID-19 patient into a river from a bridge in Uttar Pradesh. I had this opportunity [Andhra] in mind when I said it, he said.

The court accepted the argument that the media was within its rights to broadcast critical programs about a dominant regime without inciting insurgency.

Notice to the AP government

The court issued a notice to the government of Andhra Pradesh and instructed to have a stand for the Respondents [the State] approval of coercive procedures against the two television channels.

TV5, represented by senior attorney Shyam Divan and attorney Vipin Nair, and ABN Andhrajyothi argued that the FIR uprising against them was an unfortunate attack. The state had accused them of insurgency of reporting news about the pandemic in an impartial manner.

Simply because the news content reported in an impartial manner is critical of a government or not for its consent, it cannot be said that the media has committed an act of insurrection or incitement to hatred. To do so would be in direct conflict with freedom of the press, ABN, represented by Guntur Pramod Kumar, said in the petition.

TV5 said the vague FIR had a shocking effect on free speech in the media.

FIR’s attempt is to create a shocking effect for news channels in the state, so that every news channel is careful to wait for any content that is critical to the government. By presenting a vague FIR and abusing the rule of law, the State intends to silence its critics and the media, TV5 said

Prayer for contempt procedures

Both channels urged the Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against senior State government officials for violating the Supreme Court’s April 30 order to immediately stop any direct and indirect threats of prosecution and arrest of citizens. , who convey their grievances.

Here the Andhra government had gone one step further to penalize the media, the channels said.

The FIR, registered by the CID, claims a conspiracy against the government is under way.

TV5 said it had transmitted critical remarks made by ruling YSRC party MP K. Raghurama Krishnam Raju about the treatment of COVID-19 crisis states. This had hurt the government. Mr. Raju himself is in custody for the uprising and has already appealed to the roof court for parole.

The State Government is determined to suppress the right to freedom of speech by obstructing the media coverage of Covid-19 management in the State. While the State is proving a record number of cases, the Government’s focus is to disguise reality and spread false propaganda, the petition said.