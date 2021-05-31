The judge blames the technician for the cable car crash in Italy

The three suspects in the Italian cable car crash that killed 14 people have been released from prison after a judge ruled that the fault lies largely with just one of them: a service technician who with a disability brakes the car emergency because it continued to lock spontaneously .

Judge Donatella Banci Buonamici said Sunday that there was insufficient evidence to suggest that Mottarone cable car owner Luigi Nerini or maintenance chief Enrico Perocchio knew the technician had deactivated the brakes in some cases even before the May 23 disaster. .

After assessing the prosecutors’ request for the three to be continuously detained, Buonamic determined that there was no danger of flying and ordered the managers to be released. The technician, Gabriele Tadini, was also allowed to leave prison, but was placed under house arrest.

The three men, who remain under investigation, were released from Verbania prison early Sunday, accompanied by their lawyers.

Fourteen people were killed when the lead cable of the Mottarone cable car overlooking Lake Maggiore in northern Italy broke and the emergency brake failed to prevent the cable car from spinning at high speed behind the support line. The cable car pulled off the line completely after passing the support pole, crashed to the ground and then rolled down the mountain until it was stopped by a tree stand.

The only survivor, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, remains hospitalized but conscious, with his aunt watching him. Israeli-born Eitans parents, his younger brother and two grandparents were killed in the disaster. Their bones were sent back to Israel.

It is not known why the traction cable broke.

Italy-based Vipiteno-based company that maintains the cable car system, Leitner SpA, has said no irregularities were detected during the November 2020 lead cable magnetic test and that any other annual inspections have shown no problems either.

Tadini admitted during questioning that he had left a fork-shaped bracket on the cable car emergency brake to deactivate it because it continued to lock itself while the car was in service, his lawyer, Marcello Perillo, said.

Speaking to reporters outside Verbania prison, Perillo said Tadini would never have left the bracket in place if he thought such a thing could endanger passengers.

He is not a criminal and would never let people get up with the braking system blocked if he knew there was even a chance the cable would have broken, Perillo said. He could not even begin to get his head around the fact that the cable broke.

Based on Tadini’s testimony, prosecutors had hypothesized that managers knew about the manipulated brakes and had an economic reason to use it to keep the cable car service running. Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi said the owner would have to remove the entire elevator from service for the most extensive repairs that were needed.

The elevator, which features four large tram cars carrying passengers up and down the mountain, reopened on April 26 after a long COVID-19 closure and was preparing for the summer tourist season in a picturesque part of northern Italy.

Lawyers for Nerini and Perocchio said they both denied knowing anything about Tadini’s actions and said they had no reason to allow a cable car to operate without a braking system. The judge agrees, noting that neither they nor Leitner, the maintenance company, would have any interest in doing so.

Nerini’s attorney, Pasquale Patano, said the owner had no interest in not repairing the cable car as he paid a flat fee of $ 183,000 a year for unlimited maintenance by Leitner to keep the system safe and functional.

Perocchio, who works for Leitner SpA, similarly denied any knowledge of Tadini’s decision regarding the bracket. Perocchio’s lawyer, Andrea Da Prato, suggested his client was arrested because the prosecutor felt pressure to give quick results in the investigation of the tragedy.

As he was leaving prison, Perocchio said he was very sad for the victims and would never have authorized the deactivation of the emergency brake.

“I have worked on the cable car for 21 years and I do not know any reason in the world to do so,” he told reporters.

The judges’ decision noted that Tadini had called Perocchio twice to send repair crews since the elevator reopened due to the braking problem, but that the problem continued after the crews left. Although Tadini insisted that Perocchio and Nerini knew about his patchwork repair, the judge said he was likely trying to shift some of the blame to people who could afford to pay damages and was not a credible witness enough for him. guaranteed their continuous maintenance.

Maintenance company Leitner has said the use of fork-shaped brackets was expressly prohibited when passengers were in the cabin. Brackets are intended to be used when the cab part of a transportation system known as an air tram is parked at the station overnight or for repair work.

Leitner has provided investigators with elevator maintenance register documentation and has declared himself an injured party in the case, saying he plans to donate any damage given to the victims’ families.