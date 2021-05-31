China, Taiwan again make accusations about vaccines, accusing each other of politics





Beijing / Taipei (Reuters) – China and Taiwan traded more charges Monday over COVID-19 vaccines, with Beijing saying they should not be a political tool as Taiwan’s ruling party said China was the black hand that prevented him from looking internationally. File: File vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) seen during an organized media vaccination visit at Taoyuan Hospital in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 12, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang The two have repeatedly fueled since the beginning of the pandemic, above all, China’s transparency regarding the spread of the virus in Taiwan, the lack of full access to the World Health Organization, exacerbating already bad ties. Japan said Friday it would consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as a ruling party panel pushed for a portion of its AstraZeneca Plc dosing stock to be given to the Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which welcomed the news. Taiwan is battling a rise in household infections and has vaccinated less than 2% of its people, while Japan has provided more than 400 million doses, or double the needs of its adult population. Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said they had noticed that Japan could not even guarantee its people enough vaccines at the moment, and that many people in Taiwan had doubts about the supply. I want to stress that vaccine aid should be turned into the original purpose of saving lives and should not be reduced to a means of political interest, he said. China has offered Taiwan vaccines, but Taiwan says the pictures taken in China have many security concerns. Taiwan has also accused China of blocking an agreement with the Germans BioNTech SE, which Beijing denies. Taiwanese ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) said Chinas commented last week that Taiwan would not succeed in using vaccines to seek its independence showed China was the black hand behind the scenes preventing Taiwan from gaining access to vaccines internationally. Extensive use of vaccines is essential to eventually control the virus, he said. However, in the face of the pandemic, China has used it as a political negotiation tool to prevent Taiwan from receiving vaccines from the world, the party added. China considers Taiwan democratically governed as its territory. Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Edited by Simon Cameron-Moore

