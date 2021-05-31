Water cooler: The month of pride is read

Today is the first day of Pride month, a reminder of visibility, affirmation and equality for the LGBTQ community. Pride takes place during June as a way to remember the Stonewall riots which began on June 28, 1969. It was a major event in the growing momentum of the gay liberation movement and its efforts to stand up against the social shame of secret people.

Although the month culminates with marches, festivals and other celebrations around the 28th, the rest of June offers a great opportunity to take the time to learn more about the history, culture and significance of LGBTQ.

One of the best ways to learn more is through the arts, as it has long provided expressive tools for the queer experience. If you are a reader, you are in luck. There is a wealth of literature from members of the LGBTQ community and around it. Here are some books you can check out if you are interested in learning more this June. Check with your local libraries and shops for these Pride Month titles and other recommendations they may have.

Non-fiction

We Are Everywhere, by Matthew Riemer and Leighton Brown A collection of history and photographs intended to document the history of social liberation movements within Western culture, dating back to periods of activism in late 19th-century Europe.

The Stonewall Reader, from the New York Public Library Released in 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, this book is taken from the New York Public Library archives to provide a curated collection of first accounts, articles, literature and diary snippets to capture the years leading up to and after the riots.

How to Survive a Plague: The Story of How Activists and Scientists Tame AIDS by David France A touching account of the AIDS epidemic and its profound effect on the health and reputation of gay communities as the disease was mistakenly attributed to homosexuality after the initial cases appeared in gay men as well as those who took drugs through injection. This inner story of the outbreak highlights the humanity of those affected and raised awareness of the disease, as well as researchers who later worked to develop anti-AIDS drugs that have improved and saved the lives of millions of people.

Illegal Marriages, by Rodger Streitmatter A journey led by historians into the stories of same-sex unions in history, such as the relationship between Alice B. Toklas and Gertrude Stein, Frank Merlo and Tennessee Williams, and Walt Whitman and Peter Doyle.

Fiction

Giovannis Room, by James Baldwin An American foreigner is torn between his personal desires and social expectations in 1950s Paris.

Aristotle and Dante Reveal the Secrets of the Universe, by Benjamin Alire Senz An adult tale about two lonely teenagers who form an unexpected friendship that teaches them life-changing truths about themselves and each other.

Maurice, by EM Forster A homosexual love story set in the Edwardian world of 20th century England and personal inner battles born of self-shame.

Purple, by Alice Walker An epistolary novel that tells the story of Celie through a series of letters written over the course of 20 years. Growing up poor and often abused, Celie’s suffering eventually leads her to the discovery of her personal truth.

Passing, by Nella Larsen A Harlem Renaissance-era short novel centered around two women sharing the experience of hiding their true selves.

Guapa, by Saleem Haddad A day in the life of a gay man living in an unnamed Arab country who discovers the secret life of love, leading him to face his identity.