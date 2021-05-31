Total deadlock: Malaysia ‘dying’ tourism sector needs help to protect jobs

Following the total stalemate in the country, local tourism stakeholders have asked the government to provide support to keep businesses afloat and to support the industry in the long run.

A total deadlock, according to players in the tourism and hospitality sector, is needed to curb the alarming shock of Covid-19 cases. This measure, however, should be mitigated by appropriate assistance to support the industry. Honorary Treasury of the Malaysian Association of Travel Agents (Matta) Faeez Fadhlillah said the local travel sector has always supported the government throughout the pandemic and hopes the government will do the same to help save an industry that is dies that employs millions. “The key to managing this crisis lies in proper coordination between government and the private sector to ensure that we can overcome this with the least impact and as painless as possible,” he said. As part of the country’s total stalemate, all economic and social sectors except the essential economic and service sectors listed by the National Security Council are closed across the country. Hotels are allowed to open, but only for quarantine and isolation purposes. Business operations for tourism purposes are not allowed. This first phase of the blockade starts on June 1 and will last until June 14. Another second or third stage may follow, depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Massive loss

The tourism industry and related economic activities in the country, according to Faeez, have suffered losses of over RM100bil in total since the pandemic began last year.

“Tourist arrivals in Malaysia fell by 83.4% in 2020 with Malaysia tourist bills also falling by 85.3% from RM86.14bil in 2019 to RM12.69bil last year. Most tourists, or 4.23 million in 2020, arrived before to close the borders on March 18, “he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Hotels Association (MAH) announced that the hospitality sector recorded a loss of over RM6.53bil for 2020.

Hotels in the country also suffer an estimated loss of RM300mil for every two weeks of the traffic control order. The revenue loss for the hotel industry this year to date, according to MAH, easily adds up to RM5bil, making it worse than last year.

MAH chief executive Yap Lip Seng said the government should intervene to help the industry mitigate some of these losses. The lives of 3.6 million people employed in the industry, he said, are at risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government must also do its best to ensure that businesses are supported throughout the period,” he said.

Help needed to survive

Following the announcement of the total stalemate, stakeholders have filed a number of requests to reduce the burden on the domestic travel industry.

Matta, for her part, is urging the government to implement five initiatives to mitigate the economic risks of the stalemate.

These include the automatic loan moratorium, the extension of pay subsidies until the end of the year, the cancellation of the Travel and Travel Enhancement Course (TTEC) and financial assistance to travel agents affected by the ongoing movement control order and the closure of state and international borders.

The association also calls for a clear tourism recovery map for the eventual revival of the industry.

“Matta is calling on the government to come up with a tourism recovery guide along with the private sector as there is a desperate need for the travel industry to plan and strategy for the future of the travel industry.

“This includes a clear framework and time frame when both domestic as well as international borders can be reopened, one that clearly describes the conditions under which our borders can begin to reopen,” Faeez said.

Some of the requests submitted by Matta were also repeated by the hospitality sector, respectively by the MAH and the Malaysian Business Budget and Business Association (MyBHA).

MyBHA National Vice President Sri Ganesh Michiel said assistance from federal and state governments, as well as public and private agencies, is vital to helping the hit industry.

“This, to some extent, will have a more effective impact on efforts to ensure that the hotel and tourism industry survives without any layoffs or business closures,” Ganesh said.

MyBHA called for a review of water, electricity and internet tariffs and incentives, among others.

“We understand the economic problems and constraints facing the government, but the implementation of some actions (proposed by MyBHA) will be able to help the hotel and the tourism industry survive,” Ganesh said.

Yap MAH said the current payroll subsidy program needs to be reviewed.

“Improving the payroll subsidy program is overdue and banks should also play their part by granting a full automatic zero-interest moratorium to help the government ensure business survival,” he said.

Yap also said businesses unable to afford operating and payroll costs should be given discretion for legal payments during the blockade. Doing so, he said, will help employers “protect people’s jobs” during these challenging times.