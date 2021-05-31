SC Raps Center on dual pricing policy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday hijacked the Center for its Double Price Rationale and Procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and posed tough questions, asking if its policy is to allow states to compete with each other for vaccines from manufacturers private.

According to Direct law, India ‘s Advocate General Tushar Mehta responded by saying these are policy issues over which the court has limited jurisdiction. Commenting on this, Justice Chandrachud said: “We are not drafting a policy. There is an order dated April 30 that these are the problems. You will be flexible. You cannot simply say that you are the Center and know what is right. “We have a strong arm to come down on this.”

“The only thing we want to address is double pricing policy. You are asking states to take and compete with each other, ”Justice told S. Ravindra Bhat Mehta.

The three-judge bench consisting of Justices Chandrachud, L. Nageswara Rao and Bhat asked the Center to clarify whether this is central government policy that the state or municipal corporation can provide the vaccine or the Union government will buy for them as a hub agency. .

The Supreme Court also noted that the Center failed to present a national policy document on COVID-19 vaccines, news reports said Therefore, she asked Mehta to place a registered political document.

The roof court asked more questions to the central government about the need for mandatory registration on the CoWIN application.

“You keep saying that the situation is dynamic, but policymakers need to have their ears on the ground. You keep saying digital India, digital India, but the situation is actually different in rural areas. How will an illiterate worker from Jharkhand be registered in Rajasthan? “Tell us how you will address this digital divide,” the jeweler asked Attorney General Mehta.

It said: “You have to smell the coffee and see what is happening all over the country. You need to know the situation on the ground and change the policy accordingly. If we had to do it, we would have done it 15-20 days back. “

Mehta replied that registration is mandatory as a person has to be tracked for a second dose and in terms of rural areas there are community centers where a person can register for vaccination.

Age group prejudice

Stoli also asked about the rationale for a different treatment for the 18-44 age group in relation to vaccination, as the Center is providing free vaccines only for the 45+ age group.

“Our question is what is the basis for the Center to say that for 45+, we will provide free vaccines, and for the rest, they will be procured for a fee. Two concerns are: You have repeatedly told us that the situation is dynamic. In the second wave, it was the population before the age of 45 which also suffered greatly. Why should the Center only procure for 45+ and leave them below themselves? Justice Chandrachud asked.

He further observed that not all people between the ages of 18 and 45 will be able to pay for vaccines.

“If that is the case, why should states pay a higher price?” You need to make sure the vaccines are available at the same price across the country. “You can not have another award in the Center and otherwise in the states,” asked Justice Chandrachud.

On April 23, in a letter to the states, said health secretary Rajesh Bhushan: Citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years have the right to receive vaccination, for a fee, from one of the private CVCs (COVID Vaccination Centers).

Although some states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal are offering free vaccines in humans. However, the issue that Remains it is unavailability of vaccines.

The Supreme Court has asked the Center to submit an affidavit within 15 days with its answer to these questions regarding the country’s COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The Supreme Court had previously also raised relevant questions regarding the Centre’s vaccination policy, saying it is detrimental to the right to public health and equality. She had asked the Center to review the policy to be more in line with Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

(With entries from PTI)