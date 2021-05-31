International
Killer drones may have autonomously attacked humans for the first time
Drones have been the mainstay on the battlefield for years, but they have always required a human pilot to pull the trigger.
That may be about to change.
Last year, a group of Libyan rebels were attacked by drones operating autonomously, according to a UN report.
The report claims that these drones and deadly autonomous weapon systems attacked the rebels without any information from a human operator.
If true, it could mark the first time that machines have acted on their own to target human beings.
No deaths were reported, but the drones in question are loaded with explosives and are capable of inflicting significant casualties.
According toin the March reportby the UN Security Council Panel of Experts on Libya, Kargu-2 quadcopters were deployed to the North African country in March 2020.
The incident occurred during a clash between the Libyan government and loyal forces of Khalifa Haftar, commander of a breakaway faction of the Libyan National Army.
Kargu-2 drones can be flown by human operators or they can use onboard cameras and artificial intelligence to search our targets autonomously.
When it gets close enough, the drone then explodes from the impact.
According to the report, Haftars forces were withdrawing from Tripoli when they were fired upon and engaged at a distance by Kargu-2 drones.
The rebels were neither trained nor motivated to defend themselves against the effective use of this new technology and were usually drawn into disorder, he read.
After withdrawing, they were subject to constant harassment by unmanned aerial vehicles and deadly autonomous weapon systems.
The drones were programmed to attack targets without requiring a data link between the operator and the ammunition: in fact, a real fire, forget and find skills.
The report was provided by an anonymous source for New Scientist.
If proven to be accurate, it will be the first time an autonomous drone hunts and attacks a human.
People like Terminator and I, the Robot who predicted the killing machine could still be wonderful.
In late 2020, the head of the armed forces, General Sir Nick Carter, suggested that by the 2030s the British army could have up to 30,000 robotic soldiers.
He suggested that an armed force that was created for the 2030s could include things like autonomous or remotely controlled machinery, capable of fighting alongside humans.
I mean, I doubt we can have an army of 120,000, of which 30,000 could be robots, who knows? he said.
He was speaking ahead of a five-year defense review that would include a significant investment in robot warfare.
Carter confirmed that negotiations with Downing St and the Treasury were proceeding in a very constructive manner.
He said: Clearly, from our point of view, we will argue for something like that [a multi-year budget] because we need long-term investment because long-term investment gives us the opportunity to have confidence in modernization.
Modernization basically means you will park some skills, probably from the industrial age, and want to look forward to some of the skills you need for an information age.
Currently, the policy of the Ministry of Defense is that only one person can open a weapon.
But the Army has struggled with recruitment for several years and it may be the case that in the coming decades, technology will be needed to fill the gap left by human soldiers.
So we can be hearing even more about incidents of machines attacking people without any kind of human oversight.
MORE: The British military says it is aware of the UFO report, cited by Obama
MUCH M: US Space Force scientist says military manpower needed in next decade
Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]