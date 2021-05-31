Killer drones may have autonomously attacked humans for the first time



The incident occurred in 2020 and is detailed in a UN report (Photo: STM; Reuters)

Drones have been the mainstay on the battlefield for years, but they have always required a human pilot to pull the trigger.

That may be about to change.

Last year, a group of Libyan rebels were attacked by drones operating autonomously, according to a UN report.

The report claims that these drones and deadly autonomous weapon systems attacked the rebels without any information from a human operator.

If true, it could mark the first time that machines have acted on their own to target human beings.

No deaths were reported, but the drones in question are loaded with explosives and are capable of inflicting significant casualties.



Attack quadcopter Kargu-2 is loaded with explosives and can track targets (Photo: STM)

According toin the March reportby the UN Security Council Panel of Experts on Libya, Kargu-2 quadcopters were deployed to the North African country in March 2020.

The incident occurred during a clash between the Libyan government and loyal forces of Khalifa Haftar, commander of a breakaway faction of the Libyan National Army.

Kargu-2 drones can be flown by human operators or they can use onboard cameras and artificial intelligence to search our targets autonomously.

When it gets close enough, the drone then explodes from the impact.

According to the report, Haftars forces were withdrawing from Tripoli when they were fired upon and engaged at a distance by Kargu-2 drones.

The rebels were neither trained nor motivated to defend themselves against the effective use of this new technology and were usually drawn into disorder, he read.

After withdrawing, they were subject to constant harassment by unmanned aerial vehicles and deadly autonomous weapon systems.

The drones were programmed to attack targets without requiring a data link between the operator and the ammunition: in fact, a real fire, forget and find skills.



The report was provided by an anonymous source for New Scientist.

If proven to be accurate, it will be the first time an autonomous drone hunts and attacks a human.

People like Terminator and I, the Robot who predicted the killing machine could still be wonderful.

In late 2020, the head of the armed forces, General Sir Nick Carter, suggested that by the 2030s the British army could have up to 30,000 robotic soldiers.

He suggested that an armed force that was created for the 2030s could include things like autonomous or remotely controlled machinery, capable of fighting alongside humans.

I mean, I doubt we can have an army of 120,000, of which 30,000 could be robots, who knows? he said.

He was speaking ahead of a five-year defense review that would include a significant investment in robot warfare.

Carter confirmed that negotiations with Downing St and the Treasury were proceeding in a very constructive manner.

Defense Staff General Sir Nick Carter has said the military may use robots in the future (Credits: PA)

He said: Clearly, from our point of view, we will argue for something like that [a multi-year budget] because we need long-term investment because long-term investment gives us the opportunity to have confidence in modernization.

Modernization basically means you will park some skills, probably from the industrial age, and want to look forward to some of the skills you need for an information age.

Currently, the policy of the Ministry of Defense is that only one person can open a weapon.

But the Army has struggled with recruitment for several years and it may be the case that in the coming decades, technology will be needed to fill the gap left by human soldiers.

So we can be hearing even more about incidents of machines attacking people without any kind of human oversight.

