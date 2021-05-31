Saudi Arabia Oil Exports Flying Ahead of OPEC + Summit









After over a year of pandemic-driven instability and weak oil demand, Saudi Arabia is now experiencing an oil export boom. Saudi Arabia’s oil exports rose 75 percent year-on-year in March to nearly $ 14 billion, according to a report by the General Statistics Authority (GASTAT), with crude oil accounting for 70 percent of exports. total of countries. The low demand, which lowered oil prices, was extremely detrimental to the world’s largest oil exporter, who saw exports fall sharply throughout 2020. However, the country’s oil industry has been growing since late last year when oil prices began to stabilize as pandemic restrictions eased. Non-oil exports also rose 43 percent in March, to $ 5.96 billion, the highest level since July 2018. Exports consisted mainly of medical instruments, watches and clocks, plastics and rubber, and vehicles, aircraft , ship and accompanying transport equipment OPEC + is scheduled to meet next week, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to discuss rising oil production, following a stringent production quota earlier this year, and the potential impact of an Iran nuclear deal on levels. of production. Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy and Economic Research explained, The overall market situation is moderately strong,. In addition, People are looking at a stabilized market for the short term, with demand recovery continuing to take shape, but with Iranian supply returning, this puts a lid on things. Following successes in vaccination rates across the US and Europe, traders are positive about an increase in oil demand during the summer months, even if Iranian production increases with the easing of US sanctions. On June 1, OPEC + is expected to approve the 840,000-barrel-a-day increase planned for July, which will end three sets of production increases this year, aiming to recover 2 million barrels by summer, in in line with increasing demand. Forecasts are based on the positive trend of oil demand as well as prices, with Brent targeted to close at a two-year high. Brent prices have risen steadily from $ 66.85 on Monday to $ 69.69 this Friday, coming out slowly at $ 70 a barrel. Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank, stated, “Increased by good economic data and risk appetite among investors in financial markets, Brent is making a renewed offer for the psychologically significant $ 70 a barrel.” Weinberg also believes that the forecast of falling demand for the Covid-19 pandemic has been overestimated, “Concerns about demand due to the pandemic are leaving room for optimism in view of the rapid return of consumers.” According to forecasts, oil demand could return to 100 million bpd in the third quarter of 2021 as travel increases, and pandemic restrictions continue to ease. Demand for gasoline has already risen this year and is expected to rise further as newly vaccinated seek to break away from national restrictions and find ways to resume normal activities as well as travel. President Bidens The US Labor Plan also appears to be helping stabilize demand for oil, the world’s second-largest oil importer as unemployment has fallen, providing people with more disposable income and the need to traveled after a year of stagnation. As Saudi Arabia reports record levels of oil exports, OPEC + is expected to continue easing its quotas to resume most production activity in all of its member countries and allies, as a sharp recovery in demand is expected for months. of summer. By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

