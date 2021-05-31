International
Kings College staff angry over picture of racist Prince Philip
King’s College London was forced to apologize for sending an email newsletter with a photo of the late Prince Philip after staff complained about the Duke of Edinburgh’s story of “racist and sexist comments”.
The university where Duke had been governor sent the email accompanied by a photo of Prince Philip opening the Maughan Library with the Queen in 2002.
She accompanied the following statement:
As the nation marks the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, we thought you might like to see this photo of the Duke at the official opening of the Maughan Library in 2002, which some colleagues will remember.
But the email did not go well with the staff. The University Anti-Racism Practice community complained about the photography.
Associate Director Joleen Clarke at Kings College Libraries issued an apology for causing damage to staff members after receiving a number of complaints.
The photo was included as a historical landmark after his death, read the statement. The inclusion of the photo was not intended to commemorate him.
Through subsequent feedback and conversations, we have come to understand the damage this has done to members of our community, due to its history of racist and sexist comments. Sorry we caused this damage.
However, the pardon was met with more criticism and was accused of being the latest example of a culture of annulment.
Anger is the result of various statements made by the Duke of Edinburgh during his lifetime. But royal experts say Prince Philip defended freedom and democracy.
In one of his controversial statements from 1986 during his visit to China, he told British students: If you stay here much longer, you will all be wide-eyed.
If it has four legs and is not a chair, has wings and is not an airplane, or floats and is not a submarine, the Cantonese will eat it, he said in another remark in the same year.
He got a reputation as a sexist for one of his remarks: I do not think a prostitute is more moral than a woman, but they are doing the same.
Talking to Daily Mail, Royal expert Hugo Vickers slammed the accusations against the Duke and said Prince Philip may have said things at certain times to set up a rise of people, but he was the least racist person.
In fact, he was very engaged in issues of equality and multi-racial societies dating back to the 1950s, he added.
Toby Young, from the Free Speech Union, called it an irony, saying that if it were not for people like Prince Philip, who laid down their lives in defense of freedom and democracy, university lecturers would not be happy now. the freedom to attack people like him.
When a war hero dies, should not these Republican fire brands simply say Thank you for your service and save the political result for another day?
