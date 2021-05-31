Hong Kong prosecutors seek life in prison for ‘subversive’ activists





Dozens of key pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong could face life in prison for holding unofficial snap elections, prosecutors confirmed on Monday, in the widest possible use of Beijing’s new strict security law. Police charged 47 activists with “overthrow” after they staged a non-binding vote last year to select candidates for a finally postponed local election. The defendants say they were simply participating in opposition politics. But authorities accused them of a “savage conspiracy” to overthrow the government by seeking a majority in the city’s partially elected legislature. On Monday the defendants appeared en masse for the first time in nearly three months at a hearing in which a judge approved a request by prosecutors to update the case in the City Supreme Court. Offenses heard in that court begin with seven years’ imprisonment for those convicted. The maximum sentence under the new security law is life imprisonment. Beijing has moved to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous city following large and sometimes violent pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019. The security law criminalizes anything that the authorities deem to be subversion, secession, terrorism, or cooperation with foreign forces. Since then, police and prosecutors have enforced the law extensively with the vast majority of those charged with political speech. Under the new law – which Beijing directly imposed on the city last June – defendants can only be given bail if they can convince a court that they no longer pose any threat to national security. This clause has removed the usual Hong Kong tradition that holds a presumption of parole for nonviolent crimes. Monday’s proceedings were the first time the public has been able to see most of the defendants since early March when the vast majority – 36 – were conditionally rejected at a hearing. That hearing dragged on for so many days that some of those on the dock collapsed from exhaustion. Bail decisions since that hearing have revealed that judges are deciding whether some of those in custody still pose a potential security risk. Claudia Mo, a former lawmaker, was conditionally denied because of WhatsApp messages to foreign journalists in which she commented on news and political events. Another former lawmaker, Jeremy Tam, found that his request was denied in part because the U.S. consulate invited him by email for a “capture” – although the email remained unanswered. In both instances the judges argued the fact that the two defendants remained influential because the condition would have to be denied. China says national security law is needed to restore stability. Critics say he has eviscerated the freedoms that Hong Kong was promised before his surrender and has begun to rapidly change the city’s traditional traditions, credible to ordinary law. – AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos